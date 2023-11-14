TENI to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance with memorial service in Dublin

In recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance, Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) is hosting its annual candle-lit service at Dublin Unitarian Church at 8pm on Saturday, November 18.

Transgender Day of Remembrance was established in 1999 to commemorate all the lives lost due to transphobia. The day serves as an opportunity to come together and remember and memorialise members of the trans community who were victims of transphobic violence.

TENI’s service will include readings, reflections and music to remember and celebrate all of the beautiful transgender people we have lost this year. Everyone in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as trans allies, are welcome to attend the evening service taking place at 112 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, D02 YP23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TENI (@tenipics)

Transgender people experience a disproportionate risk of violence, discrimination and stigma across the world. This is particularly true as right-wing movements seek to intimidate and revoke the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

In Ireland and abroad, we have witnessed a dangerous spike in violence against trans people in recent times. It is heartbreaking to acknowledge how many trans women, particularly trans women of colour and sex workers, are targeted, attacked and murdered every year.

The world was shocked earlier in 2023 when the body of Brianna Ghey, a trans teen in the UK, was found with fatal wounds in a park, and two teenagers were charged with her murder. Brianna’s family described her as “beautiful, witty, and hilarious,” and they said, “The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family.”

Since her death, her mother started a fundraiser which aims to support children with their mental health struggles and create a more empathic society. By increasing awareness and educating allies about how to support the trans community, we can create better lives for trans people everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TENI (@tenipics)

TENI is a non-profit, member-driven organisation that is dedicated to ending transphobia, including stigma, discrimination and inequality. The organisation envisions a world where all people, regardless of gender identity or expression, are free to enjoy full acceptance, equality and human rights, and it provides support, healthcare resources and information about gender recognition services in Ireland.