Ireland's LGBTQ+ matchmaking festival The Outing announces fabulous new queer film festival

The Outing Festival has announced the addition of a new queer film festival coming on Valentine’s weekend, 2023. Taking place along the Wild Atlantic Way, works will be shown at The Inn at Dromoland, Co. Clare.

Entitled Time Lapse, the initiative includes a short film contest featuring LGBTQ+-themed works. Selected submissions will be shown between February 10 to 12, and the contest is open to anyone worldwide. The organisers are particularly interested in showing short queer films that amplify minority voices.

Those interested in having their short films featured, can contact the festival through its official website.

Time Lapse Film Festival runs as part of the wider happenings of The Outing, the world’s only queer matchmaking festival. Started in 2013, and running in partnership with Blacknight, over the past 10 years the Queen of Matchmaking, Eddie McGuinness, has helped hundreds of couples find each other.

On the addition of Time Lapse, McGuinness says: “This is another way of relaxing over the festival and getting to know others with [the] same interests, this is a matchmaking festival after all and all about bring people together and we [have] been doing this for 10 years now”.

As well as enjoying the three days of queer film, participants can expect to see Eurovision winner, Niamh Kavanagh who will perform alongside Linda Martin.

The weekend will also feature more incredible queer artists and performers from around the world including international drag artists, and will have comedy shows along with a range of outdoor activities like hiking and surfing.

Whether you are looking for love or friendship, the festival offers a safe space to meet some fabulous LGBTQ+ people in a beautiful part of Ireland.

Don’t miss the Time Lapse Film Festival as part of The Outing Festival on Valentine’s Weekend, February 10-12, 2023!