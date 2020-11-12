It may not feel like it, but the world is getting kinder

It’s safe to say it’s been a rough year, and it feels like the world is getting colder and more distanced from one another (no COVID pun intended). However, research shows that actually, the world is getting kinder. Acts of Kindness have surged in 2020, and we are here to celebrate them all, just in time for #WorldKindnessDay!

World Kindness Day is an international observance on November 13. It was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations’ kindness NGOs. It is a day celebrated all across the world and is much needed this year. Between lockdowns, protests, and too-close-to-call elections, World Kindness day is just what the doctor ordered.

Now while it seems like our world is more divisive than ever, new research by thortful.com reveals how attitudes to kindness and altruism have increased since the pandemic hit.

Thortful analysed the search volumes for keywords relating to kindness. The findings show that the average monthly searches for ‘acts of kindness’ are 4,400 in 2020 compared with 2,900 in 2019. Meanwhile, the search term ‘random acts of kindness’ has more than tripled since last year.

While we should be kind to one another every day, here are some ways to go the extra mile on World Kindness Day:

Reach Out

We all need a check-in from friends or family, so be the first to reach out with a text message or a phone call. Send a joke or a fun memory that you’ve shared, they will appreciate you thinking of them.

Street Smiles not Road Rage

We all could probably work on our temper in traffic, so let that guy merge with a wave and a smile today.

Laughter is the best medicine

Make your friends and family laugh (whether that is at you or with you, is up to them).

Go the extra mile

Step outside of your comfort zone at least once a day by making a stranger smile.

Wow, you look good!

Complimenting a friend or a co-worker is always a kind thing to do.

Build bridges

Reach out to a family member you haven’t spoken to in a while, I bet they would love to hear from you.

Pay it forward

Grabbing your daily coffee run? Pay for the person behind you, it might start a kindness chain!

The world is getting kinder, and you can always be a part of this World Kindness Movement every day.