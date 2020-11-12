Queer happenings around the virtual gaybourhood this fortnight

Lockdown, week 189. Not really, but it feels that way. While we all can’t go out and be a part of the community physically, doesn’t mean we can’t show up to online events. Here are some of the queer happenings around vitual town this week.

Uncovering the Queer History of a US President’s Grandson

Drawing on new research carried out as part of EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum’s LGBTQI Diaspora Project, this talk will explore the extraordinary career of Chester A. Arthur III – later known as Gavin Arthur – an astrologer, sexologist and advocate for sexual liberation who spent a formative period of his life in 1920s Dublin. He was notably the grandson of US President Chester Arthur.

All Men Matter Campaign

All Men Matter is an inclusive mental health campaign. Their primary goal is to de-stigmatise mental health issues while also empowering men of all ethnicities, sexual orientation and gender identities to have the difficult conversation about their mental health.

All Men Matter will be taking over the Smock alley theatre as well as some well known LGBTQ+ venues between November 13-15 to Livestream a number of comedy, drag and music performances to help raise 10,000 euros for two really important charities that are supporting and advocating for the mental health of Men and LGBTQ+ people across Ireland.

Cork’s LGBTQ+ History Walking Tour

Beginning at the gay bar, Loafers, and making your way throughout the City of Cork, you will be immersed in the LGBTQ+ history of Cork. It’s also a great way to get out of the house and get some fresh air.

Dublin Lesbian Line: Finding Your Community Event

This event is a social inclusion event for LGBTQ+ Women to learn about the community and meet new friends. While the event is currently booked, you can still register and be placed on a waiting list. Dublin Lesbian Line is also hoping to have more online events in the upcoming weeks. For more details, click here.

Full Spectrum Disabled LGBTI+ Zoom Meetings

Just a little reminder that: Full Spectrum Disabled LGBTI+ Peer Network drop in service, will be taking place tomorrow from 8-9pm via zoom conference. Please feel free to contact us by email for further information [email protected] pic.twitter.com/9YoG2v7Cfo — ILMIreland (@ILMIreland) October 19, 2020

Full Spectrum is a new grass-roots community network by and for disabled LGBTQ+ people living on the Island of Ireland. Since mid-July, they have been hosting fortnightly virtual drop-in spaces for anyone identifying as disabled and LGBTQ+. These peer support spaces have been warmly welcomed by the disability communities and the LGBTI+ communities and is fulfilling a deeply-felt need.

For further information, and to register your interest in taking part: email [email protected] or call/text 085-2277033

Fingal Inclusion Week: LGBTQ+ Film Programme

The Bleeding Pig Film Festival in association with the Bleeding Pig Cultural Festival, presents ‘Shifting Attitudes’ a free online programme of short Irish films as part of Fingal Inclusion Week 2020. Highlighting gender and LGBTQ+ issues in Ireland the programme includes both comedy and hard-hitting drama, each film presenting a different perspective while having a common theme; the importance of acceptance and inclusion.

This event is on Tuesday, November 17 at 8:30 pm. Films run from 8:30-9:15 pm, with a Q&A running from 9:15-9:45 pm. For more info, click here.

LGBTQ+ Mental Health

Mental Health Reform, LGBT Ireland, and BelongTo would like to invite you to join us on November 24 2020 at 8:30am for an online seminar exploring mental health and the LGBTI+ community. The event will explore themes including the need for better access to mental health services and supports for people in the LGBTI+ community as well as the impact of COVID-19 on relevant services.

From speakers such as Professor Agnes Higgins – TCD and Chair of Mental Health Reform to yoga and mindfulness to artistic presentations and performances. This promises to be an inclusive and dynamic event that is not to be missed.

Exhibition in Mish Mash

This months art exhibition at Mish Mash café are photographs by Aisling Ryan, Emma Kehoe, Gareth Kessie, and Conor Humphries, showcasing an idea by Denis Kehoe. The characters Oscar and Esther displaying still images of moving life, scenes from imagined films, from forgotten dreams; they appeared, then faded with the afternoon.

National LGBT Federation of Ireland Research Projects

We want Ireland's LGBT+ community to direct our upcoming research projects! We're hosting two online workshops to get your ideas. Follow the links below for more information: Brainstorm 1:https://t.co/2V1iZ3HVEh Brainstorm 2: https://t.co/rlPqdb48D0 Places are limited! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/OY7BMQHDbM — NXF (@nxfie) November 11, 2020

The National LGBT Federation of Ireland wants you to help direct their upcoming research projects. They are hosting two online workshops to gather your input and ideas, one on the study of LGBTQ+ community wellbeing, and the other on public support of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community.

In & Out Fostering 101

Foster carers are the backbone of the alternative care system in Ireland, with many LGBT+ families being enriched through fostering. There is an urgent appeal for more carers in the Dublin area, could you consider being one of the increasing LGBTQ+ foster carers who make a difference in the life of a child?

To help you determine whether it is right for your family, we are hosting a discussion with LGBTQ+ foster carers hosted by the CEO of Equality for Children Ranae Von Meding.

In & Out is hosting the event is Friday, November 13 from 5-6 pm. For more information, click here.