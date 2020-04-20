As we begin week three of GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity, you can expect an unmissable conversation with Mary Dorcey, a work out with the Emerald Warriors, a talk about LGBT+ sex lives, and an unmissable live music event. Only getting up to speed now? Fear not, here’s a roundup of all the fabulous events for you to watch!

All of the events are live-streamed from Facebook directly into your homes, so keep an eye out and enjoy.

Win, Lose Or Drag

We begin our roundup of the In And Out Digital Festival with our darling friends, Phil T Gorgeous and Bunny O’Hare, who hosted a very special edition of Win, Lose or Drag on Instagram. The glamorous duo are continuing their shenanigans on Insta, so make sure to check them out!

Town Hall Talks presents Queer Histories in Kilmainham Gaol

Dr Mary McAuliffe was joined by Brian Crowley for the unmissable talk, Queer Histories in Kilmainham Gaol. Based on Brian’s popular queer history tour, it focused on the lives of LGBT+ people who played leading roles in the struggle for Irish independence, many of them becoming prisoners in Kilmainham as a result of their political activities.

In the Kitchen with Ray O’Neill

The marvellous Ray is the gourmet genius from SLICE and The Cake Cafe – two delicious fixtures of Dublin’s culinary scene, and he showed us how to make a white chocolate and raspberry peanut butter cookie sandwich. Yum.

Queer Yoga with Derrick from Yoga Root

The fabulous Derrick Dark from The Yoga Root in Westport lead an exceptional class which was both hugely entertaining and wonderfully enlightening. There’s still time to get your body moving, so check it out!

Town Hall Talks presents The Irish Queer Archive Uncovered

Our roundup of week two of the In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ creativity begins with another marvellous Town Hall Talk. Dr Mary McAuliffe returned and was joined by the wonderful Tonie Walsh for an unmissable dive into the history of the IQA.

In The Kitchen with Colm Keane

The awesome Colm recently opened Daddy’s Café in Rialto. Simple, stunning comfort food is his passion, always following the seasons and guided by traditional methods. He dropped by to show us how to make coconut macaroons. Delicious.

LGBT+ Sex in the COVID Era

Sarah Gilligan, psychotherapist and counsellor, and Adam Shanley, the manager of the MPOWER Programme at HIV Ireland, shared an essential discussion on LGBT+ sex during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking in how we stay safe, how we express ourselves, and the impact it has on our emotional, mental and physical health.

Comedy Cabaret with Floozy and Bluesy

Comedy cabaret duo Floozy and Bluesy hosted a very special home gig, with a selection of their sometimes eye-wateringly dirty material.

And if that’s not enough to pique your interest, they performed it all while dressed as genitalia. If seeing a penis play the accordion is on your bucket list, make sure to check it out! (And the video turns itself around after a minute – the fun of live shows!)

