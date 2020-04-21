Michelle Visage to host star-studded benefit for LGBT+ nightlife affected by COVID-19

In a livestream special taking place this Thursday, Michelle Visage, along with YouTuber Tyler Oakley, will host a benefit organised to support the workers in the LGBT+ nightlife industry- which has crashed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stonewall In Gives Back, the official non-profit of the iconic LGBT+ venue, in conjunction with World of Wonder, the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race, are throwing an online concert featuring an impressive lineup of stars donating their talents.

The event will feature such luminaries as Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainwright, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, John Cameron Mitchell, Todrick Hall, Troye Sivan, Lorna Luft, Kim Petras, Our Lady J, and Pabllo Vittar amongst others. Joining Michelle Visage for the benefit will be fellow Drag Race alumni, Peppermint and Nina West.

Stacy Lentz, CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, shared, “LGBT+ bars and nightlife have been decimated due to the mass closures during the Covid-19 pandemic. These are the original safe spaces for our community, which often makes us feel less alienated and alone. They are a true refuge where we can be ourselves.

“This industry is now gone and employees of those bars, venues and event spaces are struggling. They rely on tips and gig work and are no longer able to make ends meet. We need this moment to come together as one and help those who keep the LBGT+ nightlife industry thriving.”

Speaking of the event, Brett McLaughlin, one of the producers, shared, “So many careers are built and sustained by the support of the LGBT+ nightlife community. It’s our turn and duty to support them during this time of need. I’m so grateful that many of my friends jumped at the chance to give back when asked. This is going to be an incredibly special evening.”

All proceeds from the event will be distributed to a fund to which people who worked in the US nightlife industry can apply for assistance. The organisers explained that funds will be allocated based on need, to help those who are struggling to survive.

The livestream can be found on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel this Thursday at 8pm US Eastern Time.