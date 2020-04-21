Michelle Visage to host star-studded benefit for LGBT+ nightlife affected by COVID-19

In a livestream special taking place this Thursday, Michelle Visage, along with YouTuber Tyler Oakley, will host a benefit organised to support the workers in the LGBT+ nightlife industry- which has crashed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stonewall In Gives Back, the official non-profit of the iconic LGBT+ venue, in conjunction with World of Wonder, the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race, are throwing an online concert featuring an impressive lineup of stars donating their talents.
The event will feature such luminaries as Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainwright, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, John Cameron Mitchell, Todrick Hall, Troye Sivan, Lorna Luft, Kim Petras, Our Lady J, and Pabllo Vittar amongst others. Joining Michelle Visage for the benefit will be fellow Drag Race alumni, Peppermint and Nina West.
View this post on Instagram
HUGE NEWS! This Thursday we're going live with a star-studded fundraising concert to support the LGBTQ+ nightlife industry! Hosted by @michellevisage and @tyleroakley, and featuring performances and appearances by @alancummingsnaps, @alliex, @bettywho, @carliehanson, @cyndilauper, @darrenhayes, @kimpetras, @kristinchenoweth, @shobean, @troyesivan, @peppermint247 and @todrick, to name a few…this will be a night of incredible music and talent, and a chance to give back to our community that has been hit so hard in the past 6 weeks. 4/23 | 8PM ET/5PM PT | StonewallGivesBack.com Please like, share and invite your friends to join us! ***To our friends in the LGBTQ+ nightlife industry: visit our website now (link in bio) to apply for grants from the funds we raise!*** . . . . #stonewallgivesback #lgbtq #nightlife #livemusic #concert #fundraiser #thestonewallinn
Stacy Lentz, CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, shared, “LGBT+ bars and nightlife have been decimated due to the mass closures during the Covid-19 pandemic. These are the original safe spaces for our community, which often makes us feel less alienated and alone. They are a true refuge where we can be ourselves.
“This industry is now gone and employees of those bars, venues and event spaces are struggling. They rely on tips and gig work and are no longer able to make ends meet. We need this moment to come together as one and help those who keep the LBGT+ nightlife industry thriving.”
Speaking of the event, Brett McLaughlin, one of the producers, shared, “So many careers are built and sustained by the support of the LGBT+ nightlife community. It’s our turn and duty to support them during this time of need. I’m so grateful that many of my friends jumped at the chance to give back when asked. This is going to be an incredibly special evening.”
All proceeds from the event will be distributed to a fund to which people who worked in the US nightlife industry can apply for assistance. The organisers explained that funds will be allocated based on need, to help those who are struggling to survive.
The livestream can be found on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel this Thursday at 8pm US Eastern Time.
© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
For 30 years GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community. We want to go on providing this community hub in print and online, helping countless individuals across the country, but the revenue from advertising across the media is falling.
GCN needs your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from only €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.