'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield comes out as gay with emotional message

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay in a heartfelt post, thanking his family for their support and describing his struggles with his own “inner conflict.”

Sitting next to his friend and co-star, Holly Willoughby, the 57 year-old presenter held back tears as he spoke openly about the journey to this point and the impact of his coming out. He described how the moment felt, saying, “Everyone I have spoken to have been so loving and caring, and my entire family have grabbed us and said it’s okay, it’s okay, we love you, we’re proud of you. Every person I tell, it gets a little lighter.”

On the recent episode of This Morning, Schofield adds, “At the same time I have made this decision which is essential for me and essential for my head.”

Willoughby has shared her support for Schofield online by posting, “Never been more proud of my friend than I am today.”

In a statement released on Instagram and later read on air, Schofield detailed the ‘inner conflict’ he has struggled with for years. As he writes, “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family.”

A statement from Phillip pic.twitter.com/iIE7NcLZ2I — This Morning (@thismorning) February 7, 2020

Schofield has been married to Stephanie Lowe since 1993 and has two daughters. He expressed deep gratitude for their support during this time and how they have helped him come to terms with his sexuality.

Over his 18 years of TV presenting, Schofield spoke with many people who’ve shared their stories of coming out. In the Instagram post, he wrote, “Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so not it’s my turn to share mine.”

Phillip Schofield concludes his statement with, “This will probably all come as something as a surprise and I understand but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.”