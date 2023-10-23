THISISPOPBABY to launch new underground queer cabaret club in Dublin

Beloved theatre company THISISPOPBABY is proudly bringing their queer alternative cabaret, Club Salty, to Dublin this December. For three nights only during the winter season, everyone is warmly invited underground for “a secret soirée with friends” featuring mind-blowing talent.

Club Salty is co-created and co-directed by THISISPOPBABY’s Jennifer Jennings and Phillip McMahon. With “a pinch of irreverence, a dash of daring, and a good sprinkle of soul”, as the organisers promise, this “doomsday cabaret experience will satisfy any creative craving.”

The new underground cabaret club will perform in Dublin 9’s Racket Space located on the basement floor of The Bernard Shaw building. The venue has been described as a “bawdy bunker and sumptuous speakeasy, with outrageously delicious cocktails and deliciously outrageous performances to match”. It is also wheelchair accessible by lift.

Club Salty is performing its first Dublin show at 8:00pm on Thursday, November 30, followed by performances on Friday December 1 and Saturday, December 2, with consecutive shows at 7:00pm and 10:00pm both evenings. And if this wasn’t enough already, get ready for the disco after party held on Saturday, December 2, from 12:30am at Cracked Lips.

Tickets for this queer cabaret club coming to Dublin range from €15-€26 and are available now at thisispopbaby.com. Instead, the after-party tickets are €15, but they’re available for a discounted rate of €10 for anyone with a Club Salty ticket.

The underground “apocalyptic” Club Salty cabaret is hosted by Baileys because “delicious libations shaken with audacious performance, makes for a thrilling Salty cocktail”. The cabaret club is also supported by The Arts Council, Dublin City Council, and The Bernard Shaw venue.

Since 2007, THISISPOPBABY has been performing at theatres, clubs, and festivals across Ireland including the Abbey Theatre, Electric Picnic, and the Irish Museum of Art. The group has won major awards and continues to redefine the space between pop culture, counterculture, and high art.

Over the past fifteen years, their productions have expanded and thrilled audiences throughout the UK, Australia, the United States, and Canada. Recent shows include Tara Flynn, Haunted, and If these Wigs Could Talk by Panti Bliss.