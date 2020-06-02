Thousands march against racism and in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter movement

Thousands of people participated in a march against racism through Dublin city centre yesterday as a show of solidarity against police brutality in the US. Following the death of 46 year-old George Floyd, who died last week after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, cities across the US have seen widespread protest over police brutality.

The Dublin protest also sought to highlight Irelands issues with racism, most notably, the structural racism exemplified by the shameful Direct Provision system. Protestors marched from The Spire on O’Connell Street to the US Embassy in Ballsbridge, chanting: “Black lives matter, no justice no peace.”

Friend of GCN and queer poet Victoria Curtis took the opportunity to remind the Irish community about the tragic case of Sylva Tukula, who died in Direct Provision in Galway in 2018.

Yesterday marked the second day of protests in Dublin after dozens gathered outside the US Embassy and outside the US Ambassador’s residence in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, 31st May.

Upon arrival at the embassy yesterday, a minute’s silence was observed and there were many powerful speeches calling on our government to act swiftly and dismantle racist structures, explaining that “racism transcends borders” and unity and solidarity will be key to a better future and equal society.

The protests have been echoed around the world as people decry years of deaths of black people at the hands of the police, most recently George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee on to Floyd’s neck has been charged with murder.

Black Pride Ireland, an organisation established early in 2019 run by queer Black people, for Black LGBTQIA+ folks on the island of Ireland, are co-organising a protest with Masi and Merj to take place on Saturday, June 6.

Join us along with @merj_ireland and @masi_asylum this Saturday. Bring your masks, gloves and righteous anger. Safety guidelines will follow shortly. Click going on Facebook and share with your friends!! https://t.co/cCuyKj7VRd See you there ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/QFOBnKhLJQ — Black Pride Ireland (@BlackPrideIre) May 31, 2020

GCN was proud to have Black Pride Ireland as the cover feature on one of our last print issues earlier this year.

You can follow Black Pride Ireland on twitter @BlackPrideIre and support them by donating to their gofundme.