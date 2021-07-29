Tipperary Pride teams up with GCN and Sporting Pride for In And Out special on increasing visibility

Tipperary Pride is back in action this August with a fantastic line up of online and in-person events!

As part of the celebrations, Sporting Pride have teamed up with GOSHH and the North Tipperary Development Company to host an online webinar ‘Increasing Visibility in Tipperary‘ as part of GCN’s In and Out festival.

The experienced broadcaster Anna Nolan will host the event, guiding a discussion on LGBTQ+ visibility in Tipperary, with a focus on Gaelic games. Joining us will be Tipperary Ladies Footballer Maria Curley and Na Gaeil Aeracha’s Feargal Keegan.

Maria is an inter-county athlete representing both Templemore and the Tipperary Ladies Football team. She has played inter-county Ladies Football at adult level since 2013 and has won Munster and All-Ireland championships with Tipperary, both at underage and adult level. Maria is also an out and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Tipperary is lacking LGBTQ+ representation in many walks of life, including sports, and Maria’s openness around her sexuality will hopefully encourage others to do the same.

Feargal Keegan will be representing Na Gaeil Aeracha on the night – Ireland’s first GAA focused LGBTI+ sports club. All are welcome to join this inclusive space, from beginner to pro, as their aim is to promote gaelic sports to a diverse range of community members.

The club have recently launched their very own club gear and have been training in person since restrictions lifted this summer. Feargal will provide more details on the club at our event and provide insight into why their club and similar spaces are needed around Ireland.

This event will be streamed live on the following links via GCN’s Facebook and YouTube pages on Wednesday August 4th at 7pm so feel free to join us live or watch back on either channel!

Also, do keep an eye on the Tipperary Pride Facebook page to find out more about their upcoming festivities.

Support your local queer press, text “GCN” to 50300 to donate €4* or visit our Support page.

*GCN will receive a minimum of €3.25 per text. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.