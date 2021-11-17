Trans flags raised in Dublin to mark Transgender Awareness Week

Dublin City Council is marking Trans Awareness Week and Trans Day of Visibility 2021 by flying Trans flags along the city quays.

This is the second year that Trans flags will be flying in Dublin in a show of solidarity with the Trans community. The initiative was established in partnership with Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride, Dublin City Council and Dublin City Parks. The move shows a welcomed commitment by the city to support inclusion and diversity.

The initiative has also been adopted by other cities as Belfast City Council is set to raise the Trans flag outside City Hall for the first time.

Trans Awareness Week plays a vital role both in Ireland and internationally in highlighting violence and stigma faced by Trans people. According to figures released last week, there were 375 murders of Trans people, an increase on the 2020 figure of 350.

According to a list compiled by Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide (TvT), a project established by TGEU (Transgender Equality Network Ireland), this year has been the worst in history for Trans murders.

The highest majority of deaths occurred in Central and South America with up to a third happening in Brazil alone. 96% of the attacks were on Trans women or Transfeminine people but it is believed that these figures are an underrepresentation as many of the attacks that occur go unreported.

Please join this protest on Saturday at the Spire #TransDayOfRemembrance https://t.co/OMjUcYy0lv — TENI (@TENI_Tweets) November 16, 2021

This Saturday, November 20, is Trans Day of Remembrance. It is a day for the Trans community and allies to come together and mourn Trans people who have been murdered. This year there will be two events taking place to mark the occasion.

At 2 pm Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin will be holding a protest demonstration at the Spire on O’Connell Street. A spokesperson for the group told GCN, “We want to mark this day with a protest to show our anger that Trans murders are increasing each year and attacks on Trans rights here and internationally are on the rise.” You can find out more about the protest here.

At 8 pm there will also be a Gender Identity Ceremony of Remembrance taking place in the Unitarian Church on Stephen’s Green. The non-denominational ceremony is intended to be both a remembrance and a celebration of Trans and non-binary people’s lives. More information on the ceremony can be found here.