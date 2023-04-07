Dublin arts festival TRANS-FUSION to make highly anticipated return

TRANS-FUSION, the Dublin arts and performance festival celebrating trans people, is returning for an action-packed eight-day event in early July.

Established in 2013, TRANS-FUSION won a Galas award for Event of the Year in 2016 and this year, it promises a programme including film, comedy, history talks, an art gallery and more.

The event’s signature Arts and Performance show, Got to Get it out of my Head, will be held on the final day of the festival, with organisers looking for individuals who would like to perform or showcase their work.

They are accepting a range of submissions from sculpture, photography, painting and more, and are looking for bands, opera singers, or anyone with an artistic talent they would like to share, to apply. The deadline for entry is May 24 and anyone interested should contact [email protected].

Works submitted by individuals will be showcased in an art gallery that will be open for seven days. The incentive behind it is to provide an opportunity for the trans community to have a positive, visible platform to empower themselves and those in attendance.

Sara Phillips, a renowned Irish trans trailblazer, shared news of the festival in an Instagram post, writing: “We know TRANS-FUSION will captivate, dazzle and rejoice. It is time for positivity. It is a time of celebration but also a time for supporting one another.”

TRANS-FUSION first came back in 2019 after it went on a two-year break due to changes in the organisation. Because the 2019 event was a huge success, organisers are looking to make this one even better.

The festival will be open to family, friends and colleagues of the trans community, and organisers also encourage attendance from the general public. It will take place at CHQ, Custom House Quay, Dublin 1, from July 1 to July 8.