Protest in support of trans people to be held in Dublin during Posie Parker event

On Saturday, September 16, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin will be holding a rally against transphobia to counteract an event featuring Posie Parker, a self-described “women’s rights” activist who has been criticised for her anti-trans views.

The LGBTQ+ community and allies are encouraged to show up and “bring all the noise and joy you have” to create a peaceful protest and drown out supporters of Posie Parker. People are invited to gather outside the Dáil Éireann at 11:00am and march together toward the location of the planned event.

Kellie-Jay Keen, better known as Posie Parker, is a British speaker who holds rallies in cities worldwide expressing anti-trans, anti-abortion, and misogynistic views. She is planning to speak in Dublin on Saturday as part of her “Let Women Speak” tour, which has been condemned for spreading misinformation about trans people.

In the past, white supremacist groups have attended her events, as her campaign provided a platform for these people to spread hateful transphobic messages. Earlier this year, at one of her events in Australia, white supremacist groups took the streets performing Nazi salutes.

While claiming to support “women’s rights”, Posie Parker has routinely spoken out against contraception and abortion access. Rather than supporting affordable childcare, Parker has suggested women would prefer to leave their jobs and stay at home with their children. She also recently welcomed the removal of lesbian and bisexual mothers from their children’s birth certificates in Italy.

A counter-protest to oppose one of her events was also held earlier in the year in Belfast, where the community gathered to show solidarity with trans and non-binary folks displaying an enormous banner that read, “The North says trans joy!”.

Posie Parker was also scheduled to speak in Dublin earlier this year, but the event was cancelled in April, allegedly due to “security concerns” as it coincided with Biden’s presence in the city.

Everyone attending the rally against transphobia on Saturday is invited to bring their own noisemakers, speakers, and instruments to drown out her messaging.