Trans contestant wins popular Portrait Artist of the Year competition

Brogan Bertie, a trans artist celebrated for his evocative portraits, has been crowned Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2024. The competition show’s finale aired on Wednesday, 11 December, with Bertie winning a £10,000 commission to paint TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

The commissioned portrait has now also been revealed and is on display at the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh. It captures the beloved TV presenter sitting cross-legged on a high-backed chair, wearing a striking red tartan coat. Known for her warmth and over four decades in broadcasting, Kelly described her experience as a sitter as deeply collaborative.

Expressing gratitude for Kelly’s energy and openness, Bertie said: “I’m proud of the portrait we made together, showcasing her strength, warmth, humour, and well-earned gravitas.”

Reflecting on his overall experience on Portrait Artist of the Year, the trans painter added: “The experience on the show was better than I could have expected – a genuinely encouraging and joyful environment shared with other artists and art lovers.”

Born in 1995 in South London and currently based in Margate, Bertie graduated with a BA (Hons) in Illustration and Visual Media from the London College of Communication in 2019. He initially worked as a freelance illustrator and animator before moving to Margate, where he trained in leatherwork with Cope Studio.

His artistic practice is rooted in connection, preferring to paint live subjects. Through his use of rich, textural oil paints, Bertie creates intimate and tender portraits that capture the depth of human complexity.

In recent years, Bertie has exhibited his work in group shows such as Works on Paper at Quench Gallery (2024) and Claude Cahun: Beneath This Mask at The Beaney (2023).

Bertie credits his transition with transforming his approach to art. Appearing on Thursday’s episode of Lorraine, he explained, “I don’t think I’d be able to do people’s portraits if I hadn’t transitioned. I get to meet people where I’m at and see them for who they are. There’s a realness that I didn’t have before.”