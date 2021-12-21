A new Irish story-sharing coalition TranScribe Health launches

A new coalition, TranScribe Health, is already garnering attention on social media after going live just yesterday, December 20.

The coalition’s objective is to provide a safe platform for Trans people to share their stories about the failings of the Irish healthcare system in relation to Trans people.

This is great to see, but a shame how many times public Irish healthcare has to be resolved in the hands of grassroots campaigns. The Irish government saw the “Can’t somebody else do it?” joke in the Simpsons and took it a little too far. https://t.co/dp1ODsaYB3 — Potéma (Yule love my festive display name pun) (@PotemaQuest) December 20, 2021

Although the social media accounts only became active yesterday, TranScribe Health has been a member of Twitter since May 2021, indicating that the coalition has been in the works for some time now.

According to their website, they aim to “shine a light on injustices” and “give voice to the community more safely and increase wider understanding about the realities that trans people face in accessing healthcare”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TranScribe Health (@transcribe_irl)

It’s unclear who the organisers behind TranScribe Health are, but they have outlined a list of demands for the improvement of Irish healthcare for Trans people including:

Informed Consent Model For Healthcare

HRT Without Gender Dysphoria Diagnosis

Legal Recognition For Non-Binary People

End Conversion therapy For All LGBTQIA+ People​

Legal Recognition for All Trans People Under 16

You can find the full list of their demands here.

While their growing following is still modest, Twitter appears to be the coalition’s most active platform and it has already seen support from LGBTQ+ activists Izzy Kamikaze and Lilith Ferreyra-Carroll.

Please follow this new account, @TranScribe_IRL, for a reality check on the state of #trans #healthcare in #Ireland. Please boost their content. Please share with your friends! ✊ https://t.co/siI1xdOMcA — Izzy Kamikaze (@IzzyKamikaze) December 21, 2021

Izzy wrote on Twitter, “Please follow this new account, @TranScribe_IRL, for a reality check on the state of #trans #healthcare in #Ireland. Please boost their content. Please share with your friends!”

“A new website has just dropped,” Lilith Tweeted, sharing one of the stories to which TranScribe has given platform. “This is a harrowing story of a trans person’s experience at the hands of the HSE’s National Gender Service. How can this sort of traumatising healthcare be excused in this day and age?”

A new website has just dropped. This is a harrowing story of a trans person's experience at the hands of the HSE's National Gender Service. How can this sort of traumatising healthcare be excused in this day and age? https://t.co/FT96N21PpS — Lilith Ferreyra-Carroll (@trasinscneach) December 20, 2021

On the stories shared by TranScribe Health, TENI told GCN:

“It’s an unfortunate reality that these accounts that people are sharing of their experience with the healthcare system are consistent with the many reports that TENI receive from the community.

“There is a very clear pattern here and it is evident that the healthcare system does not serve the Trans community in Ireland.

“TENI is focused on ensuring that our healthcare pathway is based on international best practice and epath guidelines. But most of all speaks to the needs of the community it serves.”

For more information, or to anonymously share your experience with the Irish healthcare system as a Trans person, you can visit the Transcribe Health website here.