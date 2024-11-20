Transfusion festival returns to Dublin showcasing best of trans art and music

Calling all fans of drag, stand-up comedy, and live music, TENI is hosting a spectacular Trans Culture Night in Dublin as part of Transfusion, their legendary arts and performance festival celebrating trans people.

Established in 2013, the Transfusion Music and Arts Festival won a Galas award for Event of the Year in 2016 for their incredible work in platforming and celebrating Ireland’s trans community. This year, the festival is coming back to the Irish capital from December 2 to 11, with some incredible events in store.

Trans Culture Night will take place on December 11 in Love Tempo, with TENI saying: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming people to a fun and eventful night celebrating all that the Trans and wider LGBT+ community have to offer.”

Trans Culture Night will be brimming with local talent. Expect endless laughs from stand-up comedian Áindréas Fallon Verbruggen, who brought the queer-themed Comedy Compilation Late Night Benders show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earlier this year.

Some of the incredible trans artists and LGBTQ+ performers gracing the stage include Touch Excellent, a trans punk band that plays “socially conscious tunes to cast light upon a dark age”. Their music has been described as “at times aggressive, at times soothing and swaying.”

The night will also feature music from All Girls Piss, a collaborative music project between four trans women in Dublin. They describe their work as “assorted tunes about being angry, experiencing transmisogyny, and Ancient Greek Mythology.”

Other fantastic names included in the lineup for the night are Mz Red Dear, Becky Cheatle, Aoife Sweeney O’Connor, Poppy de Scrace + Viktor Complex, Ian Lynam, and more incredible queer artists.

Trans Culture Night is a free, non-ticketed event beginning at 6:30pm on December 11 in Love Tempo at 110 Thomas Street. All seats are first come, first served.

In the week leading up to Trans Culture Night on December 11, Transfusion 2024 will also feature a Panel Discussion featuring Rebecca Tallon de Havilland, Jenny Maguire, and Ollie Bell discussing trans healthcare, trans representation in media, and educational reforms for the trans community.

The panel will be held on Monday, December 2 at 6:00pm in the Theatre at Outhouse, Capel Street, Dublin. The discussion is a free event with limited capacity, so everyone is encouraged to reserve a free ticket to guarantee a place.