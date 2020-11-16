Historic first as trans flag raised across Dublin city to mark Transgender Awareness Month

The month of November is observed globally as Transgender Awareness Month with Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR) being held November 20, which memorialises victims of transphobic violence.

Transgender Awareness Month was marked across Dublin with the trans flag being raised along the quays and outside City Hall.

Speaking of the show of solidarity around Dublin city, CEO of TENI Éirénne Carroll said:

“TENI has been so excited to see the trans flag go up across Dublin, we’re thankful for the partnership with Dublin Pride, Dublin City Council and Dublin City Parks to get them raised.

“The trans flags flying this week are important for many reasons, from what we know it’s the first time Dublin has raised trans flags for Transgender Awareness Week, and that is monumental in recognising trans people in the city and across Ireland.

Dublin is getting ready to mark #TransgenderAwarenessMonth and #TDOR. You will see these flags going up across the city between today and Monday. Check them out, take some snaps with them and use the hashtag #transdublin20 to show solidarity with us. pic.twitter.com/zctNB6UVjs — TENI (@TENI_Tweets) November 13, 2020

“It’s also important because unfortunately this year we saw 350 trans and gender diverse people murdered globally, the highest number in years.

“The flags are a sign of solidarity by the city. It shows the city will continue to advocate for trans rights and celebrate our resilient and beautiful community, even in a time when we cannot physically gather to remember and celebrate.”

To commemorate the week leading up to TDoR centring on remembering, celebrating and connecting the trans community, the team at TENI have curated a number of events to mark Trans Awareness Week culminating in a Zoom community party hosted by the fabulous Avoca Reaction.

Here is the schedule of events:

Monday, November 16 at 7 PM: Trans Life Panel

Join TENI as they chat life hacks, challenges, and ways to care for yourself hosted by Andy Martin.

Wednesday, November 18 at 7 PM: Transmute Art Show

We will showcase art from our community and hear from the artists on what inspired them hosted by Éirénne Carroll.

Friday, November 20 at 7 PM: Trans Day of Remembrance



Join TENI for our Candlelight Vigil and memorial that honours those lost across the globe, and looks with hope to a better tomorrow.

Saturday, November 21 at 7 PM: Community Zoom Party

Join TENI for a party that allows the trans community to be themselves through laughter, dance and connection.

Follow TENI on Facebook where all events bar the Community Zoom Party will be streamed live.