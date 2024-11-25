Trinity College Dublin to light up in red for World AIDS Day

Trinity College Dublin is set to mark World AIDS Day 2024 by lighting up in red on Sunday, December 1. Since 1988, the annual occasion has served as an important opportunity to honour those who have been affected by HIV/AIDS, while recognising the role that communities play in the response at international, national and local levels.

This powerful display of solidarity comes as the university will also host GCN and Poz Vibe’s World AIDS Day live podcast fundraiser. Drawing on the theme ‘Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress’, the event will platform some of the most marginalised members of the community, highlighting how sharing these stories is vital to fighting stigma and achieving progress.

The event will open with a set by DJ Manwelli, who will welcome people in before the live podcast starts. Then, Poz Vibe hosts Robbie Lawlor and Veda will lead the conversation with activists Prateek Bhardwaj, Christopher Freibott, Luis Noguera Benitez and Luis Phellipe Lutterbeck.

Originally from Bajinath in India, Prateek moved to Ireland in 2021. Since finding out he was HIV positive in 2016, he has turned to advocacy and become an integral part of the Poz Vibe family.

Christopher has been living in Ireland since 2014, after moving from a small town in Bavaria, Germany. Having marched at Pride alongside the Poz Vibe Tribe for the past two years, he has started to be more open about his HIV status, working to educate people and create awareness on the topic.

Luis Noguera Benitez is an Irish Venezuelan actor and activist who combines different techniques to create campaigns to battle HIV stigma. The mixed media videos narrate his story from many perspectives using oneiric and poetry to spread the message.

Originally from Brazil, Luis Phellipe Lutterbeck has lived in Dublin for nearly eight years. Since 2021, he has been raising awareness about living with HIV on social media and through his work as a hairstylist by having meaningful conversations with his customers.

Together with Robbie and Veda, they will discuss the current discourse surrounding immigration, and how HIV is often weaponised in racist rhetoric. There will also be a Q&A session at the end of the event, allowing audience members to contribute to the conversation and engage with the guests.

What’s more, whoever participates in this incredible event will also have free entry at The George for the night by simply showing their ticket at the door.

‘Poz World Panel: A World AIDS Day live podcast’ is being run in partnership with the Trinity LGBT+ Staff Network as a vital fundraiser for GCN and Poz Vibes. It takes place from 5pm on December 1, and tickets are on sale now. Grab them before it’s too late!