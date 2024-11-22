Yellowjackets confirms Season 3 release date in first-look teaser

Fans of hit survival drama Yellowjackets can finally celebrate, as a new teaser for Season 3 has just dropped, confirming its release date. And you won’t have to wait too long!

The Paramount+ with Showtime series follows a high school girls’ football team after they survive a plane crash in remote Canada. With a dual timeline split between 1996 and the present day, the show focuses on how they attempt to survive in the wilderness as well as how they navigate their trauma 25 years later.

The Emmy-nominated show has been applauded for its queer representation, with fans being especially fond of the relationship between Van (Liv Hewson/Lauren Ambrose) and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown/Tawny Cypress).

Season 2 aired in May 2023 and now, after a substantial delay due to the Hollywood strikes, the acclaimed series is set to make its come back. Yellowjackets Season 3 will land globally on Paramount Plus on February 14, 2025 – a Valentine’s Day treat!

A very short teaser confirmed the release date, while giving fans a glimpse at what’s to come in the new episodes. In the video, the camera focuses on a skull with a necklace dangling from it, while some brief action scenes appear on the screen.

“This Valentine’s Day eat your heart out,” the caption reads.

The new episodes promise to be incredible, with the characters having to grapple with a shocking loss at the end of Season 2. Moreover, it has been confirmed that Oscar-winner Hilary Swank will be joining the cast in Season 3, alongside Community star Joel McHale.

Not much else has been revealed about the new season, with star Christina Ricci (Misty Quigley) telling Digital Spy that a lot of the plot is kept secret even from the cast before filming begins. “I really don’t know that much,” she said. “Working on the show, we kind of find out just a little bit before we film. So, I actually don’t really know exactly what’s in store for Misty.”

She continued: “Everybody on the cast, the second we get the scripts we immediately read them. No matter where I am I’ll pick it up and scan. It’s fun to be involved in something that people in general are curious and fascinated by.”