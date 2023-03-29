WATCH: Drag Race royalty Trixie Mattel breaks down concerning impact of US drag bans

In a recent YouTube video, RuPaul’s Drag Race icon, Trixie Mattel, breaks down the hypocritical drag bans happening across the US.

In a segment called ‘Trixie Talks Drag Legislation,’ the superstar addresses her 1.82 million subscribers. She passionately objects to the endless anti-trans legislation sweeping the US, along with a barrage of bans forbidding drag performers from public places.

While promising to keep things light, Mattel, who has dedicated her life to the art of drag, describes the “bizarre inconsistencies” in the current legislation. Trixie emphasises that straight people have been cross-dressing on stage for ages, but these laws are designed to attack LGBTQ+ folk.

btw in case you were curious I love trixie mattel, look at her pic.twitter.com/fThCSsP4YS — ♡ beatrice ♡ (@emoiqkitty) March 20, 2023

While she applies make-up, Trixie speaks candidly to her viewers about how when she started performing 15 years ago, it was “safer and more legal than it is now”, particularly referencing the new ban in Tennessee. “How are we moving backwards?” she asks.

“On my second offence of doing drag in Tennessee, I could become a felon. A felon. As a white, rich drag queen that scares me; how do you think people of colour and trans women, and trans women and trans women who are people of colour who do drag feel? They might not get a f**king second chance because police do not treat those people the same.”

She added, “I can get a gun and carry it round in public, but I can’t put on a f*cking wig.”

She describes drag as a “cool, cultural art form” and every artist as “diverse, unique, special, and different.” She clarifies that while her shows are absolutely not for children and she has no interest in performing family-friendly events, many drag artists do this well. “Saying all drag is bad for kids is like saying all movies are bad for kids,” she expresses.

Mattel adds, “People act like drag queens march into their living rooms and force their children to watch lip-syncing… That is not happening. You’ll never accidentally walk into a drag show.”

Saying all drag is bad for kids is like saying all movies are bad for kids or all music is bad for kids. We're talking drag bans on the YouTube channel today. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/yCAHIcqYDO pic.twitter.com/zQ3SM2i5dZ — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) March 27, 2023

She then goes on to talk about the possible implications of these new laws and the concerns about how this legislation will be enforced. She points out that because there’s no definition of drag, when trans people wear gender-affirming accessories like fake eyelashes, they could be arrested under the new law.

“Drag queens are not going to be as affected by this as people who walk around the world with gender expressions that are not exactly traditional. This is real, this really will happen,” she comments.

From there, she explains that the repercussions are endless. Queer-friendly bars may refuse to allow drag performers on their grounds since they could lose their operating license, and anyone who presents as any gender other than one a person may perceive them to be could be asked to leave.

“This bill is designed to attack trans people and queer people. That’s what it’s designed to do,” she expresses.

She wraps up her 20-minute monologue with a few funny lines like, “Today’s not about being sad, it’s about drag. And look how beautiful I look!” and, “The government may disappoint me, but this glam light will never let me down.”

Finally, she offers a call to action. She says that on a local level, the best thing to do is talk to other people about this legislation and support local performers. Trixie advised vocalising support for drag performers to continue to go out and see them no matter what.

Trixie also encouraged her viewers to attend an upcoming digital fundraiser on May 7 called Drag Isn’t Dangerous, which will benefit LGBTQ+ charities supporting drag artists and trans people.