UCC and THISISPOPBABY team up for Queer Year themed MA in Theatre

THISISPOPBABY have partnered with University College Cork (UCC) Theatre Department to support artists in exploring diverse and unique stories throughout a new Queer Year.

Bringing together thrilling mentorship from THISISPOPBABY and an exciting engagement with new stories from UCC Theatre Department, the upcoming MA in Theatre and Performative Practices course explores new boundaries of performative arts.

On the UCC’s Theatre Department Twitter page, they share their excitement for the upcoming MA and the importance of arts during self-isolation, “In this time where so much is unsure, thinking and doing differently in theatre can have a lot to contribute. The MA Theatre and Performative Practice’s Queer Year is a space where we explore the creative contribution of difference, with mentorship from @thisispopbaby!”

Collaborators and artists from THISISPOPBABY are providing mentorship for people taking part in the MA course. They will assist creators in developing new ideas, chat about ambitions and hopes for their project, as well as provide a supportive environment for creativity.

Head of Theatre Department at UCC, Yvon Bonenfant, oversees the Queer Year themed programme. He specialises in voice work, ‘queerdom’, and peculiar performance-making methods to name a few. Teaching and research staff on the MA team also includes other faculty and guests.

Throughout the MA course, creators of all ages will be given the freedom to experiment with a diverse range of artistic styles. Semester one focuses on the theoretical, examining politics of difference and the process behind a performance. Developing on from it, semester two involves students producing a unique piece of research from a theme of their choice.

In the Queer Year brochure, it highlights the course’s dynamic perspective of the MA course, “If you want to work in an environment where unique difference is celebrated; where non-mainstream performance practices and theoretical languages are explored; and where you can chart and navigate territories of how difference in identity can be used to engage, challenge, and stimulate response, reflection, and social debate, this is the year for you!”

For anyone interested in diving into the Queer Year and exploring performative arts, check out UCC’s website for further information on entry requirements.