Queer Britain finds home for UK's first LGBTQ+ museum

It’s been a long time coming, but the UK is finally getting its first LGBTQ+ museum.

The Queer Britain charity has been making moves to establish a museum specifically dedicated to celebrating the queer community since 2018, and while it was originally planned to open in 2021, the current launch is scheduled for spring of this year.

Queer Britain has rented a space from the charity Art Fund, located on the ground floor of 2 Granary Square, a historic spot in King’s Cross.

“We’re delighted to welcome Queer Britain as our new tenants,” said Art Fund director, Jenny Waldman. “Their exciting proposal for the first UK museum dedicated to exploring LGBTQ+ histories, people and ideas was warmly supported by our trustees, and we’re thrilled that our beautiful building in Granary Square will be home for the first phase of the Queer Britain museum. It promises to be an essential destination.”

The fully accessible museum, complete with lifts and ramps, will be free to enter, although Queer Britain welcomes donations to support their work.

“It’s time the UK had an LGBTQ+ museum, for all,” said Joseph Galliano, former Gay Times editor and current Queer Britain director and co-founder. “And we are delighted to have found our first home in beautiful Granary Square with Art Fund as our first landlord. It’s a prime location accessible to swathes of the country, and in a part of town with a rich queer heritage.”

The space dedicated to celebrating all elements of the LGBTQ+ community will include four galleries, a workshop, an education space, a gift shop and offices upon completion. It promises to be a venue of exploration and learning “about the past, present, and future stories that the queer community is steeped in”.

“I’m really excited that Queer Britain is finally going to have a space to show what we can do and that we’re here for all the community, from old lesbian feminist warhorses like me to young queer folk of all genders and ethnicities,” said Lisa Power, Queer Britain trustee.

“Queer Britain aims to tell our many and diverse histories, and now we have a home to do that from.”