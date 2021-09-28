University of Limerick GAA launch historic Pride jersey

“I’m delighted to see the mantra of the GAA, ‘where we all belong’, is manifested in the ethos and redesign of the jersey of UL GAA club.”

The University of Limerick’s GAA club has launched a new jersey displaying the Pride colours. The feature is intended to demonstrate the University’s policy of equality, diversity and inclusion.

The initiative is in collaboration with Jigsaw, the free and confidential mental health support service for young people in Ireland.

The design of the iconic jersey includes the Jigsaw logo on the back and the Pride colours on the cuffs.

In launching the new jersey, the President of the University, Professor Kerstin Mey said, “The UL GAA Club has been in existence since the 1970s and I am very proud that our club jersey is the first in Ireland to feature the LGBTQ+ pride colours.” She went on to highlight the role that the University plays in supporting diversity, “A university is the natural home of equality, diversity and inclusion. Students from all parts of the world, from a huge variety of different cultures, backgrounds, creeds, and orientations come together to learn, live, play sport and recreate on our campus.”

Former member of the UL club and President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy stated, “I’m delighted to see the mantra of the GAA, ‘where we all belong’, is manifested in the ethos and redesign of the jersey of UL GAA club.”

He explained that GAA sports break down barriers, creating solidarity among teammates and emphasised that the GAA’s philosophy is that sport is for all. He went on to applaud UL for their efforts, “I commend the UL GAA Club in being to the fore in propagating the GAA mantra”.

In a tweet declaring the jersey to be the first of its kind, the University also announced that the Pride colours would be a permanent feature on all their GAA jerseys in the future.

We just had to share more shots of the new @ul_gaa jersey – the first ever GAA jersey to feature the #LGBTQ+ Pride colours A permanent feature of the jersey, it represents our commitment to supporting diversity & inclusion in all that we do

The arrival of the new Pride jersey follows in a number of initiatives by the GAA to show their commitment to inclusion and diversity. With the founding of Na Gaeil Aereacha, Ireland’s first LGBTQ+ GAA team and the ‘Bring It On’ campaign to highlight the need for diversity and inclusion in Gaelic sports, the GAA are actively engaging with the needs of minorities within these sports. The GAA Pride jerseys make a welcome addition to this engagement.