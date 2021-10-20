Una Mullally and Conner Habib present incredible Utopia event with the National Concert Hall

In response to the ever-changing post-lockdown landscape, Una Mullally and Conner Habib are curating a five-day event with the National Concert Hall. The event titled Utopia proposes to imagine how we might navigate the reemerging world after months of isolation, reformation and incubation.

Through a series of talks and gigs (which will still be able to go ahead in light of new regulations), Utopia poses the questions, ‘what do we want’ and ‘where to next’?

The UTOPIA shows at @NCH_Music are still going ahead! As we grapple with confusing new regulations and requirements, let's imagine something clear, easy and brilliant! Buy a ticket, come on down, see live music at CYPHER and MURMURATION. Tix: free-€15: https://t.co/vvtxpjj24i — Una Mullally (@UnaMullally) October 19, 2021

The event will take place across five days and nights beginning with a sold-out live podcast event this evening, October 20.

The Everyone United podcast will combine the insights of the countercultural podcast Against Everyone With Conner Habib and the nationwide history and culture show, Una and Andrea’s United Ireland along with special guests and what is being described as “a utopian surprise turn of events”.

Tomorrow, Thursday, October 21, Republic of Birds, will see a rare screening of the 2012 documentary Dreamtime, Revisited by Julius Ziz and Dónal Ó Céilleachair. The film will be followed by a discussion about the work, ideas, and legacy of the Irish philosopher and mystic, John Moriarty. Speakers on the night will include Simone George, Mary McGillicuddy, Dónal Ó Céilleachair and Conner Habib.

On Saturday, October 23, the team will present two sensational events. The first event, The Chill Out Room as a Radical Space (Loving You) is free and unticketed.

As Una puts it, “Do you want an eight-hour sound immersion led by Kate Butler, Don Rosco, and Dublin Digital Radio’s No Place Like Drone? Yes you do. This is going to be epic in chill ways, a place to hang out in for as long as you want and listen to amazing meditative and vibey sounds”.

It takes place between 10 am and 6 pm and people are invited to come and go throughout the day.

Cypher at 8 pm, sees Strange Boy, Rebel P, Dyramid, Alicia Raye, Celaviedmai, DJ Replay rap the night away. An improvised and unrehearsed meeting of minds, bars, beats, thoughts, ideas, and energy, it promises to be an exciting and thought-provoking freestyle event.

The final event in the series, Murmuration takes place on Sunday, October 24 at 8pm. In a daring exploration of sound, a group of established and emerging artists will come together to create an evening of improvised music.

Artists will include MayKay, David Kitt, Rory Friers (And So I Watch You From Afar), Dave Le’aupepe (Gang of Youths), Gemma Doherty (Saint Sister), Izumi Kimura, Darren Beckett, Daoirí Farrell and Ben Castle. For anyone feeling brave, this should be an exciting launch into the unknown. A truly new Utopia!

Tickets for the events can be purchased through the National Concert Hall website