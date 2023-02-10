Viral Twitter thread highlights Pedro Pascal's fierce allyship for his trans sister Lux

A recent Twitter thread, showcasing a resurfaced article from 2021, is reminding everyone that Pedro Pascal is a vocal trans ally who proudly supports his sister, Lux.

Pedro Pascal is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. The Chilean-American is most famous for his roles on TV series such as Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian and, most recently, HBO’s The Last of Us. The critically-acclaimed show has been praised as one of the best-ever television episodes for LGBTQ+ representation.

His sister, Lux, began transitioning in 2020 and officially came out as a trans woman in 2021. She remembers coming out to Pedro via FaceTime because his response was so lovely. He said, “Perfect, this is incredible.”

At the time, Pascal proudly shared the cover of Chilean magazine Ya, featuring his sister on his Instagram page with the caption, “My sister, my heart, our Lux.”

In an interview to Them, Lux said, “My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family. It’s almost something that they expected to happen. [Pedro] was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

Throughout his career, Pascal has been a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In September 2020, he educated his Mandalorian co-star, Gina Carano, about the significance of including pronouns in social media bios after she added “beep, bop, boop,” to her Twitter name.

While she claimed to have no intentions of mocking trans identities, she removed the words from her profile after their conversation.

Following the viral tweet, many people praised Pascal for his allyship, especially considering the current transphobic political climate where anti-trans bills are being introduced across the globe.

Other people are also pointing out that, while Pascal embracing his sister publically is an important display of solidarity, supporting a sibling’s identity should be the standard baseline that we all expect.

While we know that expressions of love and support should be the standard, many trans people still experience rejection from loved ones after coming out which contributes to depression and an increased risk of homelessness, so these demonstrations of public support are powerful.