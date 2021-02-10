Pedro Pascal proudly supports his sister Lux as she shares publicly her journey as a trans woman

Lux Pascal, sister of the acclaimed actor, Pedro, recently appeared in a cover shoot for the Chilean magazine Revista Ya where she shared with the world that she is a trans woman.

Pedro, famed for his appearances in The Mandalorian and Narcos amongst others, posted on social media a picture of the magazine featuring Pascal, writing below, “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” which translates as, “My sister, my heart, our Lux.”

In the interview, Lux shared, “My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family. It’s almost something that they expected to happen.” Of her famous brother, Lux described, “[he] has been an important part of this. He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

Lux shared her news with Pedro over FaceTime, where he “asked me how I felt, because I remember he was a little worried,” but when she expressed her happiness, he replied, “Perfect, this is incredible.” Lux may even follow in her brother’s footsteps as she is now studying acting at the Juilliard School in New York City.

Lux had previously shared with her family that she was non-binary, but went on to recognise that “moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me, but I still advocate for non-binary identities to have a space in society.”

On being an activist, Lux continued, “We need trans activists who are good, smart, informed and who can be strong voices against transphobia, homophobia and racism.”

Public and proud support for trans family members is essential during these times as so much negativity has been directed at the community. Last year, Jennifer Lopez shared with her millions of followers a short film detailing the story of her trans nibling Brendon – nibling is a gender-neutral term to refer to a sibling’s child.

Lopez explained, “The film is important and timely in its story and message and can have a huge impact on those of us who watch and experience what Brendon and their family is going through in this time of acceptance and admission. It’s about accepting change and challenges with love and knowing that when we do, anything’s possible.”