Innocent joins list of companies supporting trans rights and TERFs are not happy

Adding itself to a growing list of corporations, Innocent is the most recent brand speaking out in defence of the transgender community. After a Twitter user noticed that one of the people who Innocent was following was accused of being transphobic, they asked the brand why they followed her.

Innocent unfollowed the user and released a statement on their Twitter account stating that “We will continue to make sure that our social media channels remain fair and inclusive”.

Many people who agreed with the woman’s takes and her sharing of transphobic content had some very strong opinions about the matter, using this as an opportunity to further spread their message, but a lot of the transgender community and their allies came out to show their support for the smoothie company.

Innocent have always been aware of their impact. They believe that everyone deserves to be treated equally and make this clear not only in their statement on Twitter but also on their hiring page.

There are many other companies that have spoken out about their support of the transgender community in the past but one of the biggest is Ben and Jerry’s, who have previously been noted as a progressive brand. Ben and Jerry’s have been praised too for their hiring practices where they hire former convicts and pay them a living wage to help them to integrate back into the world outside of prison. More recently however they put out a statement saying that they see the issues facing transgender and non-binary people, and they stand with them against the injustices they have to deal with.

In September of last year, over 100 companies came together to show their support for transgender people including many large brands like Playstation, Amazon, Sky and Disney.

Innocent adding their brand to the group who support trans people is a big step for the entire community as we hopefully move towards a world where people’s existence is no longer considered a controversial topic.