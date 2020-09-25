Virtual March For Choice planned to support #CareAtHome

This upcoming Monday, September 28, is International Safe Abortion Day. Abortion Rights Campaign and Alliance For Choice will mark the day with a Virtual March for Choice from September 25 – 27, with the theme #CareAtHome.

The organisers shared, “This year’s theme for our March for Choice is ‘Care at Home’ and like most things in 2020 it will be a bit different. We’ve all spent a lot more time at home recently because of COVID-19, and we won’t be able to gather to take over the streets of Dublin.

“The pandemic has highlighted the lack of access for people who need abortions. From women in Northern Ireland who had to take an eight hour freight ferry despite abortion being decriminalised, to those pregnant as a result of domestic abuse who were unable to leave the house, and all those living in areas where two years after the referendum there are still no doctors providing abortion care.

“In NI the Health Minister has not commissioned any abortion services, never mind telemedicine. Instead some conscientious providers have organised a limited service up to 10 weeks and providers in England have operated a ‘pills by post’ service for early medical abortion.

“We are far from free, safe, legal, local abortion services. Care at home is almost non-existent for those over 12 weeks in the South, and the regulations have not been enacted in the North with the Westminster government still saying travelling to England is a suitable alternative.

“With a review of the abortion law in Ireland expected soon, and growing pressure on the NI Health Minister to commission services now is not the time for complacency. Join our virtual march for choice on the 26th September. Take a picture of yourself in pro choice gear or holding a placard and use the hashtags #CareAtHome and #IManageMyAbortion.

Monday is #InternationalSafeAbortionDay To mark this we are holding #ARCMarch20 online this weekend! The theme is #CareAtHome and our demands are simple Free 🙌 Safe 🙌 Legal 🙌 Local access to abortion; compassionate care at home for anyone who wants or needs it. pic.twitter.com/CqQfa9LlxJ — Abortion Rights IE (@freesafelegal) September 25, 2020

The organisers further shared on social media, “2 out of every 100 patients may have a failed abortion. When early medical abortion fails and a person’s pregnancy continues past 12 weeks, they are being denied care at home here in Ireland.

“No one should have to endure the stress, expense, and logistical challenges of travelling abroad to complete medical treatment they legally initiated in Ireland.”