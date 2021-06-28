Watch: Dublin Bus celebrates Pride with heart warming 'coming out' video

For their latest Pride video campaign, Dublin Bus promised to ‘stir lots of emotions,’ and they delivered! Without the usual grand festivities around Pride this year, Dublin Bus partnered with DoDublin and GCN to launch their ‘Coming Out With…’ outdoor ad campaign.

Dublin Bus have created many memorable videos for Pride, such as the Proud Dads, with all of them being viewed thousands of times on social media.

Last week, GCN announced the new collaborative campaign across social media saying: “After a year of staying in, Dublin Bus, DoDublin and GCN are celebrating Pride by helping Dubliners ‘come out’ – all across the city.”

Alongside 100 bus ads and 70 more at various bus stops around the city, a video was released on Pride day (Saturday June 26) to all of the Dublin Bus social media platforms. The video celebrates a group of Dubliners who have come out over the pandemic and who were unable to attend their first Pride as their true selves.

In the heartwarming video, Adam commented on the experience of missing his first Pride while being out, saying: “I want to have that opportunity where I’m out as myself and Proud and screaming it from the rooftops!”

The video has received a huge amount of positive responses online with many saying that Dublin Bus can always be guaranteed to deliver amazing Pride campaigns. Others were grateful to see older voices being represented, with Tom proving that it’s never too late to live your truth.

Tom has already been labelled an icon on Twitter, and his interview resonated with many members of the LGBTQ+ community. “There is always a need for visibility, because visibility helps equality.”

Weeping, Tom you icon https://t.co/cUrF1QceM1 — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) June 26, 2021

Dublin Bus has helped the newest members of the community celebrate the milestone of coming out and tell their story with GCN. Keep an eye on the website and social media platforms for the interviews with those involved.