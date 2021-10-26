Watch: Elaine Mai releases gorgeous ode to queer romance in video for single ‘Waiting to Breathe (feat. Loah)’

GCN fave and all-around Irish queer icon Elaine Mai has just released one of the hottest Irish albums of the year in ‘Home’ and now she is following up on her success by releasing a gorgeous LGBTQ+ video for the latest single ‘Waiting to Breathe (feat. Loah)’.

The video, directed by Michael-David Kiernan, is set during Halloween and stars Ally Ryan and Jade Jordan as two lovers at the beginning of a new romance.

Elaine Mai shares that she’s “very excited for people to see the beautiful video for my latest single ‘Waiting to Breathe (feat. Loah)’, I think it fits the track perfectly and the director Michael-David McKernan did a brilliant job of telling the story. It draws you in and makes you feel hopeful and excited for this potential new couple.”

Michael-David Kiernan says: “I wanted this video to feel like an escape for our two romantics; to capture that spontaneous energy that takes hold of you at the start of a new romance. That spontaneity is intoxicating, and so is Elaine and Loah’s track. I had two phenomenal actors to work with in Ally and Jade. Both of them instantly understood the subtlety of performance I was hoping to capture, and Ally gave us one hell of an unchoreographed dance for the video’s finale.”

Elaine Mai explained that “The reaction to the album has been really amazing and I’m still on a high from the release. After such a long journey to this point, it feels really satisfying to be able to see the album out there being shared and enjoyed by people. Playing these new songs live has also been an incredible experience and I’m excited for more shows and opportunities to connect with audiences, I’ve really missed that.

Since its release on Friday 8th May, Elaine Mai’s debut album ‘Home’ has already amassed over 60,000 streams and entered the iTunes Ireland Electronic chart at No. 2. ‘Waiting to Breathe (feat. Loah)’ has gained over 11,000 streams in the fortnight since its release and has been added to Spotify playlists such as New Music Friday, A Breath of Fresh Éire and New Dance Revolution.

Elaine is an artist whose music is made to be heard live. Emerging from lockdown in September 2021, she played the Mother Summer Block Party at Collins Barracks in Dublin where she was joined on stage by MayKay and Ailbhe Reddy to perform songs from this album and her back catalogue. The show was next level and a total joy!

Elaine Mai’s sold-out album launch party takes place at The Workman’s Club Cellar on Friday 29th of October where she will be joined on stage by special guests MayKay, Ailbhe Reddy and Loah, who all lend their outstanding vocals to singles from the album.

Listen to and/or buy Elaine Mai’s stunning debut album ‘Home’ online here.