GCN presents 'Drag Storytime, the Halloween Edition'

GCN is delighted to present another instalment of the In and Out digital festival, this time complete with drag queens, spooky storytime and your worst nightmares.

We jest, no little goblins will be kept awake at night by our creepy tales, but what we can promise is a spooktacular evening of queer delight.

Accessible from your own home, GCN will be joined by drag artists Avoca Reaction and Ben Panthera to tickle your scary bone.

Avoca Reaction (they/them) is Ireland’s premier non-binary drag entity and the author of Sam and the Shapeshifters, a children’s short story which you can listen to on PodBean if the nippers have an appetite for even more stories.

Joining Avoca in their spine-chilling story-telling is Ben Panthera (he/they), a drag king who’s known for mixing magic with mindfulness, a delightful cocktail. He’s also a book-lover, so there’s no better candidate to fill our heads with spooky stories and frightening fables.

As if we’re not already hyped enough, Drag Storytime is free to watch back at any time so the little ghouls can watch on repeat if they’re as obsessed as we are!

You can tune in on YouTube or Facebook at 7 PM tomorrow, October 27, but to be extra safe, we suggest clicking into YouTube now to set yourself a handy-dandy reminder. We don’t want to you miss a thing!

You can also join our Facebook event here for all the latest updates and dragtastic chats. (And, by the way, if you’re stuck for Halloween costume ideas, we’ve got you covered.)

Looking forward to seeing you all there and, in the meantime, stay spooky.

