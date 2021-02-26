WATCH: Ireland's Eurovision 2021 entry revealed

Ireland’s 2021 Eurovision entry has been released ahead of the competition in May.

Queer singer-songwriter Lesley Roy is back with a new song, ‘Maps’, and will get a second chance to compete after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.

The video was directed by Ais Brady and shot against the stunning backdrop of the Wicklow Mountains National Park.

With Eurovision organisers announcing that the show will go on regardless of restrictions, Roy will be back to try and nab the Eurovision title for Ireland.

“I’m thrilled to see through this project and represent Ireland at Eurovision 2021 with Maps. I’m so happy with the song and so passionate about it and Eurovision,” Lesley said.

“I’m working each day towards representing Ireland in whatever version of Eurovision goes ahead in May.

“This has been a year in the making and I’m thrilled to finally get it out there for everyone to hear. Maps was specifically written for Eurovision.”

She added of the song, “It’s heart-felt, it’s uplifting, and I hope people love it.”Irish Head of Delegation, Michael Kealy, said he believes the song “is going to do really well with Eurovision fans worldwide.”

“I’m really excited about the release of Lesley’s song, Maps, today. It was unfortunate that she didn’t get the opportunity to compete in Eurovision last year, but I’m delighted that we are back with a song we feel is even better,” he said.

Ireland is scheduled to perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision 2021 on Tuesday, May 18 at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena.

The final of Eurovision 2021 will take place on Saturday, May 22.

Ireland still holds the record for most Eurovision wins, with a tally of seven victories at the contest. Ireland first entered the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965. Ireland famously won 4 out of 5 contests in the 1990s and became the first country to win 3 times in a row. Ireland has won the Eurovision Song Contest a record 7 times in total.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 will be the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. The contest will take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands, following the country’s victory at the 2019 contest with the song, Arcade, performed by Duncan Laurence.