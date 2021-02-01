Watch: New mini doc 'Clubbing is Culture' explores the cultural value and power of clubbing

Clubbing is Culture is a stylish and insightful new mini-documentary about the importance of clubbing as culture – a collaboration between No More Hotels, Thinkhouse and Algorithm.

The mini-doc features the voices of five prominent cultural commentators and creators against a backdrop of light projections on some of the most iconic former clubbing venues in Dublin. No More Hotels joined forces with Thinkhouse x Algorithm on Culture Night, to highlight the value of clubbing for connection; what’s lost when we dismiss its value and to reinforce the fact that clubbing is indeed culture.

The carcasses of some of the most iconic former clubbing venues, which have since been replaced with hotels, came alive again with light projections of scenes of what had gone before and with pleas of where we need to go.

Those voices are Dublin’s Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, ThisIsPopBaby’s Philly McMahon, founder of Gxrl Code – Mona Lxsa, Writer and co-presenter of United Ireland – Una Mullally, and our fabulous current cover star, designer and club kid, John Mangru.

Andrea Horan and Dave Byrne from No More Hotels said:

“We started NMH in a different time. When we were witnessing the eradication of spaces dedicated to dance. We wanted to encourage people to see clubbing for what it was – culture – and something you have to work hard to nurture and protect. As with all culture, if it’s not nourished and given the space to grow, it will die. And whilst it may not be your culture, that does not invalidate the fact that clubbing is indeed, culture. Now, in a pandemic, the clubbing is culture message is as important, if not more. As our economy is battered and industries are crying out for support if we can’t even consider the culture we love to be culture, how can we expect those who are not part of it to consider it worthy of supporting and saving? For this mini-doc, we brought together some of our favourite thinkers and makers who are immersed in club culture to talk about what clubbing means to them, including Lord Mayor Hazel Chu who is part of the Night-Time Economy Task Force that was set up this year. With this project, we celebrate the fact that clubbing brings people together, it provides growth, art and identity – as well as a rich economy. We celebrate how clubbing enables us to communicate, create and connect in unique and magical ways.”

Jane McDaid from Thinkhouse said:

“The current invitation for contributions to the Dublin City Development Plan, which is underway until the 22nd February, allows us to come together to shape a city that offers a vibrant nightlife culture. We hope that this mini-documentary will remind people why clubbing is worth fighting for, worth representing and worth recognising as culture.”

Our very own Cormac Cashman spoke of the importance of club spaces when Mother released a powerful ode to the dance floor, We Will Dance Again: “There is something magic about people being together on a dance floor. It unites us. Club culture is about a shared experience with like-minded people through music, dance and a shared sense of community.

