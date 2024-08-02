Watch: Poz Vibe's Robbie and Veda star in powerful new chemsex ad

Dynamic Poz Vibe podcast duo Robbie Lawlor and Lady Veda are the stars of a powerful new chemsex awareness ad. The video, produced in collaboration with Man2Man, premiered at GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival and will screen throughout the event from August 1 to 5.

The one-minute ad spotlights the latest season of Robbie and Veda’s Poz Vibe podcast, entitled ‘Chem Sessions’. Throughout the episodes, the activists explore the use of drugs and sex together within the queer community and tackle often-stigmatised topics, fostering a safe space for honest conversations and insightful interviews.

Listeners can expect personal stories delivered with Robbie and Veda’s signature wit, while also gaining invaluable information on sexual and mental health.

Speaking about ‘Chem Sessions’, Veda explained: “We were motivated by the needs of the PozVibe Tribe, our group of mates who are all HIV activists. We recognised a growing need for chemsex education, both an understanding of the drugs involved and of the potential pitfalls.

“We wanted to create a resource that reduces the stigma around drug use, promotes active consent and open conversation about drugs & sex, with an emphasis on mental health and promoting a culture of care at the chemsex party.”

Robbie added: “Although we don’t have official data, anecdotally we know Chemsex is on the rise in Ireland. Yet, despite our desperate need for increased outreach work and support services, there is very little being done.

“Secrecy, stigma and complacency are turning a sexual phenomenon into a community crisis. Through the power of storytelling, Chem Sessions aims to break the conspiracy of silence and continue vital conversations about how we can optimise our community’s sexual health!”

The new season has already gained praise from chemsex researcher Maurice Nagington who described it as “the most open, honest, and diverse set of interviews available. Essential listening!”

Check out the ad for Robbie and Veda’s new chemsex series below, or dive right into the episodes here.