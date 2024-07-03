Watch: Aubrey Plaza stars in first trailer for new queer coming-of-age film My Old Ass

The official trailer for Aubrey Plaza’s new queer coming-of-age film My Old Ass has just dropped, and one thing’s for sure: this is the movie we all needed as teenagers.

It follows 18-year-old Elliott Labrant (​​Maisy Stella) who receives unexpected help from her older self (Aubrey Plaza) when struggling to live in the present and embrace her identity. It’s the queer teen’s last summer on her parent’s cranberry bog and, in addition to putting up with spending the summer with her family, she struggles to navigate her relationship and figure out her sexuality.

However, with the help of her 39-year-old self hovering over her shoulder, she is guided by sarcastic and mildly helpful advice. As the queer coming-of-age genre has made its debut in recent years, many films look towards the future while this new release will remind viewers to focus on the now. My Old Ass is expected to offer a soulful reflection on grappling with the joys and pains of growing up, especially when you don’t always feel comfortable in your own identity.

In the trailer, Plaza’s character is heard telling her younger version: “The only thing you can’t get back is time. It goes by so fast.”

39-year-old Elliott further reminds her teenage self: “You are so lucky. Life will never be the same as it is right now. Just take my advice, and we’ll be fine. I think.”

In another scene, the Plaza advises: “Dude, I know Mom can be annoying, but be nice to her. And go hang out with your brothers. Also, can you avoid anyone named Chad?”

From the producers of Saltburn and Barbie, and directed by Megan Park (Fallout), the film is also set to star Maddie Ziegler (Fitting In), Percy Hynes (Wednesday), Maria Dizzia (School Spirits), Seth Isaac Johnson (Firefly Lane), and Kerrice Broks (The Prom).

My Old Ass promises to shake up the genre of queer coming-of-age films and mend your inner child. With the dynamic and nostalgic back-and-forth offered by both versions of Elliott, viewers will identify with feelings of struggling to belong from their teenage years throughout adulthood.

Amazon MGM Studios acquired distribution rights to the feature for $15 million following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024. The movie is set for a limited theatrical release in the United States on September 13, and will later be made available on Prime Video for streaming worldwide. My Old Ass will arrive in Irish cinemas on September 27.