Watch: Billy Porter and Luke Evans star in first trailer for gay family drama Our Son

Following its highly acclaimed premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, the trailer for Our Son has finally been released, and it’s already tugging at our heartstrings.

Starring Welsh actor Luke Evans and Pose star Billy Porter, Our Son is one of the most hotly anticipated queer films of the year, and finally, US fans will get to feast their eyes when it goes on general release on December 8.

With gay and lesbian cinema becoming more commonplace (unfortunately, other queer and trans narratives still tend to be relegated to independent arthouse films) and rom-coms leading the charge, Our Son casts a wider lens on gay life.

Dubbed “Kramer vs. Gay Kramer”, the film tells the story of book publisher Nicky (Evans) and his husband, former actor and stay-at-home dad Gabriel (Porter).

When their seemingly perfect life begins to fall apart, the pair file for divorce, resulting in a less-than-amicable fight for custody over their eight-year-old son, Owen.

As the official description reads, “Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything”, which surely can only mean heartbreak.

With this narrative being the premise for so many ‘straight’ films, it’s interesting to observe it through a queer lens, especially considering the current climate of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in the US.

As a clip from a family dinner in the trailer suggests, “It must be hard fighting for the right to marry and then ending up in a divorce like everyone else.”

The film has been lauded by critics, with one Rotten Tomatoes contributor describing it as “A beautifully judged human drama” and another claiming it to be “anchored by two incredibly powerful and heartbreaking performances”.

Unfortunately, with no European release date set yet, fans on this side of the water will probably have to wait until next year to catch it. In the meantime, we’ll have to make do with the trailer. Check it out below!