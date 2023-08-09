Weird Barbie lives on as fan-favourite character gets real-life doll

Despite the stellar performance of trans actor Hari Nef, the utter campness of all of the Kens, and the two fingers up to the patriarchy, we here at GCN believe that the queerest thing about the Barbie movie has to be Kate Makinnon’s ‘Weird’ Barbie.

From her zany cropped hair to her rainbow patterned dress, for those of us who always felt that little bit outside the ‘norm’, this anarchistic punk queen suggests that ‘weird’ can actually be brilliant.

Excitingly, Mattel, the company behind the world’s favourite doll, seems to agree about how brilliant she is because the company is bringing out a special made-to-order Weird Barbie.

Decked out in the character’s signature bright pink dress with colourful artwork and puffy sleeves, she also comes sporting green snakeskin boots, blue and pink short hair and facial markings that emulate the fabulousness of the doll that’s “been played with just a little too much”.

And if that weren’t enough, Weird Barbie comes with fully posable made-to-move limbs, meaning she’s all set to do the splits, plié, or even the robot, giving any doll lover endless hours of fun.

But be warned, wrapped in Barbie The Movie packaging with a Certificate of Authenticity, our new favourite queerdo doesn’t come cheap, and she definitely ain’t going to wait around.

Retailing at $50 plus postage, Weird Barbie is only available to pre-order direct from the Mattel website until August 18, so you better get your Inline skates on and place your order.

In case you fancy the more chiselled features of Ken, we’re devastated to report that both Mattel’s Ken Doll in Faux Fur Coat and Black Fringe Vest and the Ken Doll in Black and White Western Outfit are already sold out.

But if you’re looking for a Barbie movie keepsake that’s a little more affordable, you could always check out the new range of Barbie and Ken Funko Pop! Figures. Finally, the movie’s characters have big enough heads to fit their egos.