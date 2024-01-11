Everything we know so far about The White Lotus season 3

While filming for the third season of Mike White’s black comedy anthology series The White Lotus isn’t slated to begin until next month, fans are already chomping at the bit for the long-awaited return of the series, which was delayed due to last year’s actor’s and writer’s strikes.

Although filming has yet to commence, a number of famous faces have already been confirmed for The White Lotus season 3, including the likes of Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs and Gone Girl’s Carrie Coon.

So far, we know that The White Lotus season 3 will take place in Thailand, following the series’ trend of being set in luxury vacation locales like Hawaii (season one) and Sicily (season two).

According to the show’s creator, Mike White, season 3 will also be “longer, bigger, and crazier” than its previous instalments. How the series will accomplish this feat without the return of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya “These Gays” McQoid, who was killed off at the end of season two, remains to be seen.

However, while Coolidge will not be returning to the series for season 3, Deadline has reported that the upcoming season will feature a host of new characters, including “a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit and a yogi.”

While we still don’t know which parts will be portrayed by which actors, here are all of the confirmed actors joining The White Lotus season 3.

Jason Isaacs

Best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, Isaacs has been confirmed to make an appearance in the latest season of The White Lotus. With an impressive résumé of nearly 100 films and 50 series roles under his belt, Isaacs is an amazing addition to any cast.

Carrie Coon

Actress Carrie Coon will also be jetting off to Thailand for season 3. The actress, who has previously appeared in series like The Gilded Age, Fargo, The Leftovers and The Nest, has also made a name for herself as a stage actress, receiving a Tony nomination for her role in the 2012 revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Parker Posey

Posey, who has appeared in a number of highly successful indie projects like You’ve Got Mail, Scream 3, and, most recently, Beau Is Afraid, is the ideal eccentric actress to join The White Lotus season 3. While Posey is confirmed to appear in the upcoming season, there’s still no word on who the Golden Globe nominee will be playing.

Natasha Rothwell

At the moment, Rothwell is the only The White Lotus alumni confirmed to be returning for season 3. Rothwell originally appeared in season one as Belinda, a spa manager who was offered money by Coolidge’s Tanya McQoid to set up her own beauty business.

Rothwell, who has previously appeared in projects like Wonka and Insecure, revealed that she “gasped out loud a minimum of five times” when reading the script for The White Lotus season 3, adding: “Everyone needs to buckle up, because it’s going to get real!”

Other actors confirmed to be joining the cast of The White Lotus’ latest instalment include Iron Man’s Leslie Bibb, King Nersuan’s Dom Hetrakul, True Detective’s Michelle Monaghan, and Skin Trade’s Tayme Thapthimthong.

While the plot for The White Lotus season 3 is currently being kept under wraps, show-runner Mike White told Variety that the third season will be a “satirical and funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality.” White similarly described the upcoming season as a “supersized White Lotus” compared to the first two seasons.

Filming for The White Lotus season 3 is set to begin in the coming weeks, meaning that the show likely won’t air until early 2025. As of now, the show’s creators have not confirmed a release date, but we will definitely be keeping our eyes peeled for any new updates!

In the meantime, fans can stream the first two seasons of The White Lotus right now on NowTV.