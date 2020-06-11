Wicklow City Council raises trans and rainbow flags in a historic celebration of Pride

The rainbow and trans flag are flying together outside Wicklow County Council buildings for the first time as part of an incredible new annual tradition celebrating Pride.

Commemorating the Pride festivities throughout month of June, the rainbow flag was previously raised outside Wicklow authority’s buildings in 2015 and 2016. However, during recent years, it has not been on display.

Founder of Wicklow Pride Festival and filmmaker Dave Thomas shared with the Bray People, “I believe it is extremely important that the flag is flown every year for Pride Month, when many other cities and towns in Ireland raise the flag in support of the LGBTQ community.’”

Thomas further expressed, “The flag is about celebrating inclusivity, diversity and unity. Our young people need to know that our Rainbow Flag aims to encourage awareness, kindness and acceptance of all. I know that every time I pass the flag and see it waving about, it brings a smile to my face and I hope young LGBTQ people will feel as proud of this symbol as much as I do.”

In a historic move, the rainbow and trans flag will be flown together outside Wicklow County Council buildings throughout June as part of a new annual tradition. On the day, members from the LGBT+ community and public representatives gathered to watch this monumental occasion outside Arklow Municipal District office.

On Facebook, Arklow LGBT+ wrote, “Congratulations to Dave Thomas Films, Cllr Peir Leonard Independent, and all at Wicklow County Council and Arklow Municipal District for arranging the flying of the Pride and Trans Flags across the county for Pride Month in June. First time ever both flags flying together at County Buildings which will now be an annual event.”

Thomas highlighted the importance of building visibility during the month of June, “The beautiful rainbow flag is more than a representation of the LGBTQ community. It is a very public symbol to young LGBTQ people that there is a greater acceptance for who they are from the general community that they live in. While each colour in the flag represents one sector of the LGBTQ community, there are many other versions of the Pride Flag.”