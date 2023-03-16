Competition: Win tickets to see the incredible Ailbhe Reddy in Dublin plus a signed vinyl record

Queer Irish musician Ailbhe Reddy is bringing her tour to Dublin early this summer, and lucky for GCN readers, we have a pair of tickets to give away, plus two signed vinyl copies of her latest record. The Whelan’s gigs on May 5 and 6 will see the star perform tunes from the new Endless Affairs album, which releases today, March 17.

The first song of the project opens with this line, “Tell me how did I get here? this endless pitiful affair,” which captures the central idea behind the record: the challenges we face in letting go and accepting finality. The whole album walks us through an emotional journey of honesty and vulnerability with a healthy dose of anger, defiance, and heartache.

GCN spoke with Ailbhe ahead of the album’s release, where she talks more about the concept that inspired Endless Affair: the idea of being out of control and not being able to let go, whether it’s a relationship or a party.

The songs in her new 12-track album have been described as playful, upbeat, sombre, and heart-wrenching, and the singer will be performing them all across the US, UK, and Europe over the next two months. Ailbhe Reddy will wrap up the tour with two gigs in the Irish capital, and tickets for both nights are on sale now with prices starting from €22. However, if you fancy your chances at securing a free pair, along with two signed vinyl records, simply answer the following question:

What is the name of Ailbhe Reddy’s new album releasing on March 17?

The competition closes on Friday, April 28. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.