Competition: Win tickets to the incredibly queer Candlelight Cabaret

Candlelight Cabaret is going back to the ’80s, and GCN has two pairs of tickets to give away to two lucky readers!

The whole cast of Candlelight Cabaret is looking forward to this queer-friendly burlesque show featuring a range of musical acts, comedy, and drag performances all packed into one glorious evening in Dublin.

Whether you are already a Candlelight Cabaret fan or looking forward to experiencing something new, it’s sure to be an unforgettable evening featuring a whole host of talented performers “guaranteed to thrill, entertain and delight audiences.”

Hosted by Lotta Lungs, a singer with a penchant for anything purple and a flare for musical theatre, the event will also offer music from Carl Connie Lingus, Belfast’s number one quirkiest singing GenderQueer Drag King. It also includes the multi-talented Bella Agogo, an eclectic award-winning burlesque artist, clown, and comedian. And you won’t want to miss a performance by Avatarguille, the pole dancer with panache from Venezuela.

This edition of Candlelight Cabaret is taking place in LoSt LaNe off Grafton St on Saturday, February 25. Doors will open at 6pm and the show begins at 7pm. Don’t miss your chance to travel back in time and enjoy this incredible queer event!

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting from €20 plus a booking fee, but GCN has tickets ready to give away to two lucky readers.

For a chance to win two tickets to the Candlelight Cabaret, simply answer the following question:

What decade is this Candlelight Cabaret going back to?

The competition closes on Friday, February 10. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

