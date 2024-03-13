Competition: Win tickets to Tales of the City author Armistead Maupin in conversation with Rory O’Neill

46 years after publishing the first novel in the Tales of the City series, Armistead Maupin returns with the long-awaited tenth instalment, Mona of the Manor.

Having become the heir of Easley House, a romantic English country manor, the latest episode follows the exploits of Mona Ramsey as she and her adopted son attempt to keep the stately home afloat.

In anticipation of the arrival of series favourites Michael “Mouse” Tolliver and Barbary Lane matriarch Anna Madrigal, Mona sets out to resolve the terrible secret of the mysterious American couple who have arrived as paying guests.

Tales of the City, which was first published as a serialised column in the San Francisco Chronicle, follows the lives of the eccentric tenants of Barbary Lane, all under the watchful eye of the marijuana-growing trans landlady Madrigal.

The beloved and groundbreaking series quickly achieved cult status after Armistead Maupin published the first Tales of the City novel in 1978. It was lauded for its realistic depiction of San Francisco life, including openly queer characters. Maupin was also quick to respond to the issues of the day in his narratives, especially during the AIDS crisis, which gripped the city through the ’80s and early ’90s.

The best-selling books were first made into a TV series by Channel 4 in 1993 and later by Showtime, starring Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis. In 2019, it was revived by Netflix for a one-off season bringing Linney and Dukakis up to date with contemporary queer characters played by the likes of Elliot Page.

Excitingly, the much-loved author and LGBTQ+ activist Armistead Maupin is coming to the National Concert Hall (NCH) in Dublin for one night only on March 20 and will be in conversation with Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss. In this fireside chat, Maupin will share some of his favourite tales from the past four decades, offering engaging observations on society and the world we inhabit.

Tickets for NCH Talks: Armistead Maupin are on sale now, but GCN is delighted to offer not one but two of our lucky readers the chance to win a pair for this exclusive event.

To be in with your chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

Which US city is the Tales of the City series originally set?

The competition closes at midnight on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

