GCN’s My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz is officially back!

Yes, you read that right. GCN’s My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz is finally back! Assemble your friends and grab a table for a chance to win the greatest LGBTQ+-themed quiz in all the land.

For many years, My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz has been a fun way to raise funds for Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ press and registered charity, GCN, and now it’s finally time to bring it back to you all. Get your calendar and save the date, because on April 11, GCN is taking over Street 66 on Parliament Street, Dublin, to grill you all with our own brand of camp questions.

And we’re certainly coming back with a bang, as the event will be hosted by the most hilarious duo in town: The Wild Geeze.

Our two gorgeous hostesses will put your quizzy skills to the test with questions on categories covering music, sports, films & TV, Irish history and much more – all with a rainbow twist! Honestly, we wouldn’t be Ireland’s LGBTQ+ press if we didn’t take this chance to challenge our readers on all things queer.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to win the queerest pub quiz in town, grab your friends, form teams of four and get your hands on some tickets here. And, while we all know that the glory and bragging rights would be more than enough satisfaction for the winners, that’s certainly not all they’re going to get.

We have an incredible list of prizes waiting for you, including tickets to see Troye Sivan live at the 3Arena and a variety of fantastic vouchers and hampers. What’s more, the winning team will nab themselves weekend passes to the legendary Mother Pride Block Party.

And if, for some reason, you’re not feeling particularly quizzical on the night but would still like a chance to get your hands on some amazing prizes, don’t despair! We’ve planned a gorgeous raffle full of spectacular items for our lovely quiz-goers to take home. Check out the full list of quiz and raffle prizes down below to see what’s in store at this special event.

The full list of quiz prizes includes:

– Four weekend tickets to the Mother Pride Block Party in Collin Barracks on June 28-29

– A pair of tickets to see Troye Sivan live at the 3Arena on June 25 PLUS a pair of tickets to see Dublin Oldschool live at the 3Olympia on September 4-5

– A pair of tickets to see Irish comedian Emma Doran in Vicar Street on May 31 PLUS a pair of tickets to see Irish comedian Neil Delemare in Vicar Street on May 4

– A pair of tickets to see Irish singer Cian Ducrot live in St Annes Park on June 27 PLUS a Piglet voucher for two for a mix board, two desserts, and a bottle of Prosecco

– A pair of tickets to see Dublin artist Somebody’s Child live at the 3Olympia on April 12 PLUS a pair of tickets to see Norwegian artist Dagny live at The Academy on April 12

– Four 2-day tickets to music festival The Road To The Great Escape in Dublin

– Four NOW TV Passes for a year of Movies, Sport, Entertainment and more

– A Boots Hamper filled with €250 worth of beauty must-haves

– A Dylan Bradshaw Salon hamper filled with €350 worth of home, hair and personal care goodies

– Four €50 vouchers to use at Yamamori Restaurant

– One An Post Gift Bag filled with four €50 One4All vouchers, diaries, pens, booklets of Pride postage stamps and other goodies

– Four gorgeous GCN tees from our online store

Check out the full list of prizes for the raffle here:

– One season ticket to GAZE film festival

– A €300 voucher for a PicoSure facial with Fade Laser

– A €50 voucher for a tattoo at Life’s Too Short

– Six tickets to the opening performances at the Dublin Gay Theatre Festival

– A €120 restaurant voucher to use at Winding Stair, Woollen Mills, Washer woman, The Yarn OR Legal Eagle

– A Cookery Class for one person at the Italian School of Cooking at Pinocchio

– A full Financial Consultation worth €500 with Pension & Financial

– A €50 Candle and Diffuser set from Handmade Soap Co.

– Two cases of Trouble Brewing beers plus their branded t-shirts

– A €20 voucher to use at Cornucopia Restaurant

– Two books from Connolly Books

Don’t forget! My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz will take place on April 11, with doors opening at 7pm and the quiz starting at 8pm. Tables of four cost €40+fees and all proceeds go to support your favourite Irish LGBTQ+ media and registered charity, GCN. This event is always a sell-out and tickets are limited, so make sure to book early at this link.