Meet The Wild Geeze, the Irish female comedic duo bringing queer cabaret across the country

Fresh off the block from an array of unforgettable St. Patrick’s month performances, The Wild Geeze are out to prove that there truly is no rest for the wicked. As the duo gear up for an exciting spring and summer season filled with unmissable events, they took time out of their busy schedule to chat to GCN about all things queer cabaret on the Emerald Isle.

So without further adieu, let’s get into the interview!

Hey there! Can you start by telling us who exactly are The Wild Geeze?

The Wild Geeze are comedic lesbian farmer Breda Larkin from the dykes of Ballinasloe, and burlesque chanteuse and body-positive activist Miss Lavelle from Limerick city.

How did you both meet and come up with the idea of performing together?

We first met at Miss Lavelle’s Limerick Cabaret show in the late, great Chez le Fab. Breda had just won ‘Show Me the Funny’ that year and was on a gigging spree. Miss Lavelle immediately fell in love with her vagina… puppet.

One night after the cabaret, the girls were having a singsong and the only song they both knew by heart turned out to be Miss Lavelle’s sister’s funeral song. It felt like fate – their harmonies resonating beautifully together and their dark jokes about their dead siblings bonded them. That summer, by fate again perhaps (or blind negligence) they both lost their jobs, and they decided it was meant to be and took to the road in Breda’s vintage VW camper, and The Wild Geeze were born.

That’s the origin story of dreams! Now tell us, what is the Irish cabaret scene like?

The Irish cabaret scene is an underground haven for queer, comedic, artistic expression. A colourful oasis of gender-bending showmanship, freedom of expression, and a place to challenge the status quo or make a political statement while covered in glitter. It is our home, our family. We have both worked the scene for many years and have the constant pleasure of sharing the stage with Ireland’s endless pool of talented performers.

What can audiences expect from your shows?

A wild and hilarious display of raw female-led comedy with hand-picked guest acts, including some token males. Born performers, we go hard, leaving our souls, hearts, and moon cups on the stage. If you like body positivity, saving the trees, and songs about Gees then our shows are for you.

Enjoy a full two-hour cabaret show, indulge in deep belly laughs as we regale you with tails of our travels, tantalise and tease with titties and bring the house down with original music such as ‘Irish Fanny Song’, ‘Taco Blocking’ and our YouTube tree planting rap hit, ‘Any Oaks?’

Well, we’re certainly sold… Where can audiences see you perform in the coming weeks?

Find us at our monthly comedy cabaret, ‘StoneyBanter’ in Kavanaghs Bar, Stoneybatter, or at one of our upcoming shows:

April 17 – Street 66, Dublin

May 6 (featuring Simon O Keeffe, and Floozy & Bluesy) – Kavanaghs Bar, Stoneybatter

May 14 – The Commercial Bar, Limerick City

May 20 – The Flashback Ball, The Cellar Bar, Dublin

June 3 – 5 – Wild Roots Festival, Sligo

Join The Wild Geeze for an unforgettable night of cabaret filled with hoots and honks, at any of the dates above. More shows are still to be confirmed, and for regular gig updates and general burlesque banter, follow the duo on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.