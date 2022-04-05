Fabulous queer events happening at Galway's Cúirt Festival this week

The Cuirt International Festival of Literature has kicked off and the coming week promises to be one of literary magic for Galway. The programme boasts a range of events catering for everyone with an especially strong focus on inclusion.

From fat activism with Charlotte Cooper to racism and ableism with Rosaleen McDonagh and no less than eight queer-themed events, this year’s programme really pushes out the boat on minorities.

Here’s what LGBTQ+ attendees can look forward to:

Liars and Dreamers: Harry Josephine Giles and Eley Williams

Wednesday, April 6 at 7pm

An Taibhdhearc

In an event to explore how well we really know our mother tongues, queer writers Eley Williams and Harry Josephine Giles will discuss their debut novels and how they unpack the language of their native backgrounds through their lived experiences.

On Weds 6/4, Harry Josephine Giles (@HJosephineGiles ) and Eley Willams (@GiantRatSumatra ) will be joined by @griffski to talk about the fantastic linguistic feats of their novels. https://t.co/aXgYToMyTG — Cúirt Festival (@CuirtFestival) April 4, 2022

AerachAiteachGaelach

Thursday, April 7 at 5pm

An Taibhdhearc

AerachAiteachGaelach (AAG) is a queer arts collective founded by Ciara Ní É and Eoin Mc Evoy in 2020 which operates through the medium of Irish. In this event, Ciara and Eoin will discuss the group and the intersection of art, queerness, and the Irish language.

The Transgender Issue: Shon Faye

Friday, April 8 at 5.30pm

Town Hall Theatre

In her powerful book, The Transgender Issue: An Argument for Justice, Shon Faye examines how the wrong conversations are being amplified, in which Trans people are denied a meaningful voice. Shon will discuss with writer and drag extraordinaire Wren Dennehy (aka Avoca Reaction) her vision of a healthier space for talking about gender, justice, solidarity and equality.

Shon Faye examines how the wrong conversations are being amplified in which trans people are denied a meaningful voice. Join Faye & Wren Dennehy to discuss her vision of a healthier space for talking about gender, justice, solidarity and equality. https://t.co/WR92oxdEzG — Cúirt Festival (@CuirtFestival) April 3, 2022

Haunting History: Gail McConnell and Jay Bernard

Friday, April 8 at 7pm

An Taibhdhearc

Jay Bernard and Gail McConnell will deliver readings from their most recent works exploring the archives of atrocities in the 1980s; Jay’s Surge: Side A looks at the New Cross Fire of 1981 and Gail’s The Sun is Open interrogates the murder of William McConnell by IRA gunmen in 1984. Both writers ask profoundly difficult questions about the role of art in the wake of violence, the role the archive plays in forming and preserving memory, and the ethics of how art handles the most volatile subject matter.

Our Festival Club runs from Wednesday 6th to Saturday 9th April & we have loads of exciting guests & performers lined up 💫 Including special guest Megan Nolan & readings from the YWDs @IrishWritersCtr on Saturday night. Free entry & details below 👇https://t.co/XlZzr07yqT — Cúirt Festival (@CuirtFestival) April 1, 2022

Keeping the Colours New: Debut Poets Showcase

Sunday, April 10 at 1:30pm

The Mick Lally Theatre

Ireland has never been short of world-class poets and Cúirt is excited to showcase the talents of a new generation. Join Nithy Kasa, Victoria Kennefick, Nandi Jola and Padraig Regan.

We Were Always Here: Seán Hewitt, Gail McConnell, Padraig Regan

Sunday, April 10 at 5:30pm

The Mick Lally Theatre

How can we imagine a future when history seems eager to forget us? Cúirt has brought together three of Ireland’s finest queer poets to consider this question. Seán Hewitt (the inaugural poet-in-residence at the Irish Queer Archive), Gail McConnell and Padraig Regan will read from and discuss their work, their inspirations and the importance of a queer history made visible.

We're very excited to host award winning poets @seanehewitt, @Gail_McConnell_ & @Padraig_Regan this day next week at @mlallytheatre ✨ They'll be discussing their work, inspirations & the importance of a queer history made visible 📚 Ticket link below!https://t.co/J4fJmUh7iM — Cúirt Festival (@CuirtFestival) April 3, 2022

Booking for all Cúirt Festival events, both in-person and online, is available at Cuit.ie.