Ariana Grande pledges to raise up to $3 million for Trans organisations

International pop sensation Ariana Grande has pledged to raise up to $3 million for the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund. The money raised will be going to several organisations that each help Trans people, including Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Gendernexus, Equality Florida, Transanta, Transformation Project Advocacy Network, Transsocial, the Zebra Coalition, Pride Link, and House of Tulip.
The singer is pleading with her 302 million Instagram followers to donate, publishing a post that reads: “Please join me in donating to this fund I’ve created with @pledge.to to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth!”
She continued her statement, saying: “Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”
This announcement comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a terrifying new law into legislature that has been dubbed by protestors as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.
The bill, which is officially knowns as the ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill, prohibits public school teachers in Florida from instructing students on matters of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Grande has been known for her outpouring of support towards the LGBTQ+ community over the years. Her ‘Break Free’ music video has garnered plenty of attention since its release and is considered to be a campy gay fantasy. She even includes a gay alien couple kissing in the video which is nothing short of iconic!
She previously was asked in an interview with The Riff about her thoughts on being a gay icon, and her response was: “That’s my favorite thing anyone’s ever said to me in my entire life.” A wholesome response from a wonderful ally.
As of right now, the fundraiser has just over $637,000 which is already an incredible achievement. If you would like to donate to the Protect and Defend Trans Youth Fund created by Ariana Grande, the Pledge site can be found here.
