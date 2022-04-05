Midlands LGBT+ Project launch spectacular 'Offaly Proud' event

Midlands LGBT+ Project is expanding its services to Offaly and they’re arriving with a splash of rainbows and a spectacular bang.

The organisation was first established in Laois in February 2021, since then the charity organisation has grown from one virtual support group to running over six groups per month and supporting over 100 LGBTQ+ adults in the Midlands.

They explained to GCN, “Our main mission is to reduce isolation for Adult LGBT+ persons in The Midlands. We do this via virtual and in-person peer support groups, such as our Laois Social Group, Trans Midlands, Queer Book Club, etc. We also run LGBT+ events throughout the year, whilst also providing training to businesses and community groups, and delivering school workshops.”

After launching in Laois, they quickly identified a huge demand for similar support from people in Kildare, Offaly and beyond. In response to this, the group is expanding their services to Offaly and they’re arriving with a splash of rainbows and a spectacular bang.

After the success of last year’s ‘Proud Windows’ in Laois; a competition that asked businesses to decorate their storefront/shop window in the lead up to the organisation’s official launch day, the group are asking businesses across Offaly to do the same and take part in ‘Offaly Proud’. Businesses can register their interest and receive their rainbow pack to help them get started by emailing [email protected].

The competition runs from April 9 to 24. As they explain, “Some of the best parts are that it helps brighten up the town, promote inclusivity, and also puts them in with a chance of winning some really nice prizes, as well as gaining lots of visibility in the community!”

Winners of the competition will be announced during the Midlands LGBT+ Project official Offaly launch day on Saturday, April 23. The day will see a host of exciting family events take place from 1pm to 4.30pm on the grounds of Hugh Lynch’s Bar, Tullamore.

The afternoon event will include music, kids’ games, circus performers, food stalls and more and will be free to attend. That evening from 9pm, the bar will see a spectacular night of drag featuring some of Ireland’s hottest queens.

If last year’s Midlands LGBT+ Project event is anything to go by, the events in Tullamore for the Offaly launch day, promise to be a brilliantly colourful afternoon and evening of true community solidarity and inclusion.

Tickets for the Offaly Drag Spectacular can be booked here.