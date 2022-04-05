Gorgeous Tom Daley knitting range now on sale in John Lewis

You may know him as the British diver who won gold at the 2020 Olympic Games but, did you know that Tom Daley also has his own knitting line with John Lewis?

Daley’s brand ‘Made With Love’ launched in late 2021 after he went viral for knitting whilst he was competing at the Olympics. Since the launch, the talented athlete has released a Christmas collection along with a handful of Pride-themed pieces that fans can recreate at home.

The gold medalist has said that his newfound hobby has been his “saviour”, particularly during lockdown, explaining that, for him, it is “a form of mindfulness in between training and competing”.

Some of the designs that he has created can be found in John Lewis, including a fluffy flamingo jumper, a rainbow vest, and a cuddle cardigan kit. Each and every one of his kits comes with needles, wool and knitting patterns so you can create your own version of the beautiful designs.

Another amazing fact about the brand is that it is also environmentally friendly. The kits include biodegradable and renewable, pure wool making it sustainable and good for the planet.

The Olympic diver has used his knitting in the past to raise money for charities making him even more brilliant.

He even caught the attention of LGBTQ+ icon Dana Scully, aka Gillian Anderson, with his talent for knitting, as she put in a personal request for the driver.

“When you have a spare few minutes while conquering the world, how about crocheting Jean Milburn a hat/scarf/honey cup, to wear if we do another @sexeducation season and then we’ll auction it off for your favourite LGBTQ charity?” This once again proves that both Tom and Gillian are the best celebs around.

On April Fools Day, the diver made an announcement, saying that ‘Made With Love’ would be selling ‘Willy Warmers’ which caught the eye of many people wondering whether it was true, or just a joke.

“So excited to launch the official #MadeWithLoveWillyWarmer. With fuel prices on the up, this’ll keep your (or a loved one’s) pecker perky and piping hot all year round,” he wrote in the cheeky Instagram post.

The prices of each ‘Made With Love’ kit, created by Tom Daley, ranges from between £35 and £220, and they are available from the John Lewis website, and in stores.