Queer musician Betty Who is set to take over The Button Factory on Sunday, February 5, and lucky for GCN readers, we’ve got a pair of tickets to giveaway! The Aussie-American pop star lands in Dublin as part of the European leg of The BIG! Tour, marking her first-ever visit to the Irish capital.

To make matters even more exciting, Betty will share the stage with a range of local talent on the night. Irish singer-songwriter NEVE will support the artist, with resident Mother DJs also jumping on board to warm up the crowd.

Speaking to GCN about the gig, Betty Who revealed: “Our choreography this tour is the best it’s ever been. We have worked incredibly hard to put together this massive new show.”

Her number one piece of advice for those attending is to “wear your dancing shoes,” adding that “it will be sweaty”.

BEEN WAITING FOUR LONG YEARS TO SAY THIS: THE BIG! TOUR WILL BE COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU IN 2023!!!!!!!!! 🥹💃🏼💦 icons @SheaCoulee @slayyyter & @NEVEofficial_ are joining me on select dates CAN YOU F*CKING BELIEVE IT? we’re gonna leave it all out there for you. pic.twitter.com/KlQ0UcJrZ2 — Betty Who (@BettyWho) September 30, 2022

For fans of her newest album BIG!, these tips won’t come as a surprise. The 11-track record is filled with dancefloor anthems, and the singer said it’s “the most loud, the most proud” project she has created to date.

It’s also the one that most displays her queerness, with songs like ‘I CAN BE YOUR MAN’ instantly resonating with sapphic listeners.

Tickets for the Dublin gig are already on sale, with general admission prices starting at €22. For the superfans, there are also Meet & Greet Experience Packages available for €202, which include one event ticket, meet and greet and photo with Betty Who, an exclusive tote bag, and a vinyl copy of BIG!.

However, for those who fancy their chances at securing a pair of free tickets to Betty Who’s show in The Button Factory on February 5, simply answer the question below to enter the competition.

What is the name of Betty Who’s latest album?

The competition closes on February 3. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.