Competition: Win tickets to Beyond The Pale featuring Irish queer artist Ailbhe Reddy

Beyond The Pale returns to Wicklow from June 21 to 23, with a host of queer favourites on the lineup, including Irish artist Ailbhe Reddy. The good news doesn’t end there, as GCN has a pair of weekend camping tickets to give away to one of our lucky readers!

Although only in its third iteration, Beyond The Pale has established itself as one of the country’s leading music and arts festivals. There is much to be excited about with this year’s event, with headliners including Jungle, Jessie Ware, Soulwax and Romy.

As previously mentioned, there are also a host of incredible queer and Irish acts, one of whom is Ailbhe Reddy. The critically acclaimed and Choice Music Prize-nominated artist spoke to GCN ahead of Beyond The Pale about her festival essentials and plans for 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ailbhe Reddy (@ailbhereddy)

What can fans look forward to from you in 2024?

I’m recording a new album, which is very exciting, so lots of new music coming your way! And you can see me live at Beyond The Pale Festival 2024 at Glendalough Estate, Co Wicklow from June 21-23.

What can people expect from the Beyond The Pale set?

I’m hoping to play some new songs I’ve been working on as well as some from my previous albums Endless Affair and Personal History. We’re definitely going to be incorporating some interesting visuals and lighting to the live show, which I’m really excited about too.

What’s so special about performing at Irish festivals?

It’s always beautiful performing to a home crowd. Especially seeing familiar faces in the audience! Beyond The Pale is a gorgeous festival too, so I’m thrilled to play there this year, so hope you can join me there in June.

What are your festival essentials?

A good raincoat can take you a looooong way. This might be specific to festivals in Ireland and the UK though. Other than that, hand sanitiser. Lots and lots of hand sanitiser.

What other acts at Beyond The Pale are you most excited about?

Alvvays and Courtney Barnett for sure. I love them both dearly. Then from the homegrown talent I can’t wait to see Elaine Mai and May Kay, Daithi, Rachel Lavelle. Pretty much everyone. The lineup is awesome yet again this year!

Tickets to see Ailbhe Reddy at Beyond The Pale are available to purchase now, but if you’re feeling lucky, enter our competition for a chance to win a pair! To be in the running, simply answer the following question:

What county does Beyond The Pale take place in?

The competition closes at midnight on Friday, February 9, 2024. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.